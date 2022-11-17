I’m A Celeb: Mike Tindall’s ‘disrespectful’ behaviour ‘may have hurt royals,’ claims former star

I’m A Celeb 2022 star Mike Tindall may have hurt the Royal Family with his “disrespectful” behaviour, a former star of the show has claimed.

It comes after Mike recounted a cheeky incident with his mother-in-law, Princess Anne.

Mike spoke of an embarrassing incident between him and Princess Anne (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2022 star Mike Tindall’s cheeky secret

During Monday night’s (November 14) show, Mike made an unbelievable confession about an incident between him and his mother-in-law, Princess Anne.

The incident took place during Zara Tindall‘s seventies-themed 30th birthday bash back in 2011.

“I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a sl**-drop in front of my mother-in-law,” he said.

“Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts’,” he continued.

“As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not.’ I’ve gone, ‘I’m going,’ and walked off.”

Viewers found Mike’s story hilarious. However, one royal expert branded it “appalling“.

Mike has been slammed by a former I’m A Celebrity star (Credit: ITV)

Former star hits out at Mike’s behaviour on I’m A Celeb 2022

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, ex-Tory MP – and former I’m A Celebrity star – Edwina Currie has shared her thoughts on this year’s campmates.

During the chat, Edwina revealed which celebrities she likes in this year’s camp.

“I also like Mike Tindall, although I think he’s made slightly aggressive comments about Matt [Hancock],” she said.

“They’re a little over the top and he’s never had the nerve to sit down and talk with him,” she continued.

“There’s something a little bit cowardly about that approach,” she added.

Mike has been criticised by Edwina (Credit: ITV)

Edwina Currie slams Mike

The former MP didn’t stop there though. She also criticised Mike’s comments about Anne seeing his underwear at Zara’s party.

“He doesn’t hold back when it comes to talking about his pants and his mother-in-law, though!” she said.

“I thought the story about revealing his underwear to Princess Anne was too much information,” she continued.

She then continued, saying: “It’s a bit disrespectful to Princess Anne, even though I can’t imagine she will care.

“I can imagine it’s hurt some other members of the royal family and I don’t think it should be happening.”

This isn’t the first time that Mike has come under fire for his comments about the Royal Family.

Last week, the former rugby star spoke about how he and Zara enjoy getting “smashed” together.

Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Angela Levin slammed Mike’s comments.

“I don’t think it’s the right thing to say that when he and Zara met they both discovered they like to get smashed. I don’t think that’s anybody’s business, I don’t think anybody should know,” she said.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, November 17) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

