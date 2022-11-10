I’m A Celeb 2022 host Ant McPartlin was forced to take a break from presenting the ITV show after his arrest for drink-driving led to a stay in rehab to address his demons.

Now fighting fit, Ant is currently out in Australia presenting I’m A Celebrity alongside partner Declan Donnelly.

However, Kerry Katona has addressed what she has called the “double standards” over Ant’s car accident and her infamous This Morning interview.

And she’s hit out at the fact all has been “forgotten” for Ant, yet she is treated “massively differently”.

Kerry calls out ‘double standards’ for I’m A Celeb 2022 host Ant

Writing in her new book, Whole Again – Love, Life and Me: My Story, Kerry claims she is “judged massively differently” to others because she’s a woman and because of her upbringing.

She went on to detail a “double standard” in the entertainment industry and compared her treatment to that of Ant.

When he crashed his car it was a big, big story – yet eight months later he’s winning awards and it’s all forgotten about.

Kerry said that while she “applauds” his recovery, his car crash has been “all forgotten about”,

She told Greatest Hits Radio host Jackie Brambles: “Ant had his own issues.

“When he crashed his car it was a big, big story. Yet eight months later he’s winning awards and it’s all forgotten about,” she said.

Kerry ‘put in a box’ and ‘got the beating’

Kerry went on to suggest that she hasn’t been able to get rid of her association with addiction in quite the same way as Ant.

Speaking about the This Morning interview, she said: “How many years later and we’re still talking about it with me?”

Kerry said she’s “put in a box” because she’s a woman, a mother and didn’t go to Sylvia Young Theatre School.

She also claimed growing up on a council estate has affected her portrayal.

She added: “I feel like I’ve been a beacon, got the beating for a lot of people but that is how women in this industry get treated.”

What happened with Kerry Katona on This Morning?

Accusations that Kerry was drunk or on drugs raged as the star slurred during her 2009 This Morning interview.

However, she maintains it was due to her medication.

She reiterated on GB News earlier this year: “My speech was really slurred due to my bipolar medication.”

Kerry also said: “I’ll admit I’ve done drugs, I’ll admit I’ve drank. I’ve done all that. I’ve been clean 13 years. I have no reason to lie.”

I’m A Celeb 2022 host Ant McPartlin, however, plead guilty to drink-driving following a car accident in 2018.

He has also experienced substance abuse in the past, and had problems with prescription drugs and alcohol.

