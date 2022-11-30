I’m A Celeb 2022 came to an end on Sunday (November 27), with former footballer Jill Scott crowned the Jungle Queen.

In past years, last year’s winner has always handed over the crown to the new King or Queen of the Jungle. However, this didn’t happen this year.

Last year’s winner, Danny Miller, has now broken his silence following his finale ‘snub’ after fans wondered where he was on Sunday.

Jill is the latest Queen of the Jungle (Credit: ITV)

Notable absentee from I’m A Celeb 2022 finale

Sunday’s episode saw a new Queen of the Jungle be crowned – Jill.

Upon winning the show, Jill was crowned by her fellow campmate, Mike Tindall.

This was a break in tradition, however, and viewers were quick to notice it.

In the past, the previous year’s winner is in attendance at the final to pass the crown onto the newest winner.

However, Danny Miller, who won the show last year, was nowhere to be seen.

This tradition hasn’t taken place since 2017 when Georgia Toffollo was crowned by 2016 winner Scarlett Moffatt.

That didn’t stop viewers from wondering where Danny was though.

“Why didn’t Danny Miller crown Jill? #ImACeleb,” one viewer tweeted at the time.

“Thought Danny Miller may have been there to crown Jill,” another said.

Danny wasn’t in Australia for the 2022 final (Credit: ITV)

Danny breaks his silence

The Emmerdale star broke his silence later that night after Jill’s victory was confirmed.

“Deserved winner @JillScottJS8!” he wrote in a tweet for his 345.5k followers to see.

“A pleasure to hand over the crown to you! Enjoy it!”

“Thought you’d have been there to hand over the crown, guessing Covid rules?” one of his followers wrote in the replies.

“Wish you had been there to hand over the crown,” another said.

There’s a simple reason why Danny wasn’t there to hand the crown over this year.

It’s understood that previous winners of I’m A Celebrity were only in Australia after winning the show to film the show’s spin-off, Get Me Out Of Here Now.

However, now the spin-off has been axed, there’s no reason for previous winners to make the long journey Down Under.

Jill has spoken about her future plans since leaving the jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2022 winner Jill reveals future plans

Speaking of I’m A Celebrity’s 2022 winner, Jill, the star has spoken about her future plans since leaving the jungle.

In an interview with The Mirror, Jill revealed that she and her fiancee, Shelly, are planning to get married next.

“We got engaged two years ago and COVID hit us so I think we do need to get some planning in place. It will be nice. We need to sit down and just catch up on the last five weeks and what’s happened but obviously getting engaged, the next plan is to get wed,” she said.

“I have always appreciated our relationship. Being able to go off and do football and be away two weeks out of every month, it’s so hard for the person that you’re with and the sacrifices they have to do.

“Knowing I had Shelly’s support going into this from day one, if I hadn’t I wouldn’t have been able to do it so we’re a good team,” she then said.

