Appalled fans of I’m A Celeb slammed Ant McPartlin after the team shared a “cruel” video ahead of the 2021 series.

On Ant and Dec’s official Instagram account, the pair released a behind-the-scenes snippet from a previous teaser trailer for the new series.

And it’s safe to say fans of the Geordie presenters were less than impressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

What happens in the I’m A Celeb 2021 video?

Showing Ant dressed as a knight with a suit of armour, insignia and cloak, the video features him riding a small pony.

He then starts singing Get Down Tonight by KC And The Sunshine Band.

Read more: Ant and Dec faced a tense discussion over I’m A Celebrity future after upheaval

The video was captioned: “Boogie knights [dance emoji, pony emoji].

“So hot to trot right now on the clip clop scene. [cry laugh emoji, castle emoji] #ImACeleb.”

Ant and the I’m A Celebrity team were criticised for the video (Credit: ITV)

How did fans react to the video?

However, what was meant as a jokey, fun video was seen differently by some.

One fumed: “Love you guys and think you are both brilliant but this is not funny at all.

“The strain you will be putting on that small pony’s back is huge. Disappointed in you guys.”

Another fan agreed and responded: “Agree!!!!! Gutted they would do that.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity ‘could be investigated by RSPCA if animal welfare rules are broken’

A third said: “Ant is far too big/heavy for that little pony. Much as I love A&D this is cruel & not at all funny!!”

“Love your work, always have, but shame on you both for using that small pony to carry Ant who is clearly far to heavy for it,” a fourth wrote.

Finally, one fan said: “Genuinely appalled by that @antanddec”.

PETA also commented on the video.

In a statement, it said: “Is there anything I’m A Celebrity wouldn’t do in a desperate attempt to get cheap laughs at the expense of animals’ welfare?

‘This stunt caused a Shetland pony to struggle and risk acute back pain and even lameness.”

I’m A Celebrity often uses insects in trials (Credit: YouTube)

It’s not the first time I’m A Celebrity has been in trouble with animal lovers

The latest criticism joins a long line after I’m A Celebrity has been caught in controversy when it comes to its relationship with animals.

Earlier this year, Chris Packham claimed the show “transgressed” wildlife laws.

He demanded a probe to see if show bosses had released “invasive” crayfish into the wild after last year’s series in Wales.

The ITV series has also continually had to defend itself after the use of live insects during trials.