I’m A Celeb 2020 viewers have complained about the amount of adverts shown during the first episode.

Millions tuned in to watch the brand new series on Sunday night as it took place at Gwrych Castle in Wales for the first time ever.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the show was unable to be filmed in its usual location, the Australian outback.

I’m A Celeb 2020 fans complained about the amount of adverts shown during the first episode (Credit: ITV)

Despite the change of location, the show proved to be a success and fans were thrilled to have Ant and Dec back on their screens.

However, some fans were annoyed after noticing a big chunk of the programme was made up of adverts.

Read more: Where in Wales is I’m a Celebrity 2020 filmed?

During the one hour and 35 minute episode, there were several adverts throughout.

Viewers weren’t impressed, with many saying they wanted more I’m A Celeb content.

10 celebrities entered the I’m A Celebrity castle last night (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say about the 2020 launch show?

One person said on Twitter: “ITV, how many adverts for the love of CHRIST?”

OMG how many adverts already? Seems more than normal.

Another wrote: “How many adverts?!!!”

A third added: “OMG how many adverts already? Seems more than normal.”

ITV, how many adverts for the love of CHRIST? #imacelebrity — Mr Eko (@MrEko2001) November 15, 2020

OMG how many adverts already? Seems more than normal #imacelebrity — Rebecca (@rebbedy1802) November 15, 2020

Another tweeted: “The amount of adverts during #ImACeleb are like a trial in themselves!!”

The amount of adverts during #ImACeleb #imacelebrity are like a trial in themselves !! — John Dixon (@DickoNortheast) November 15, 2020

Meanwhile, last night, viewers saw 10 celebrities head into Gwrych Castle.

However, five of the stars had to undertake a terrifying cliff abseil to retrieve the camp’s rucksacks.

Giovanna Fletcher, Vernon Kay, Jordan North, Jessica Plummer and Victoria Derbyshire had to each go down the cliff while picking up their bags on the way down.

Shane Richie, Sir Mo Farah, Hollie Arnold, Beverley Callard and AJ Pritchard had to guide them down individually.

The stars took part in an abseiling challenge during the first episode of the 2020 series (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Jordan North to be picked for all trials, predict viewers

The stars completed the challenge and managed to get all their bags for camp.

Later in the show, the camp took on their first Bushtucker trial all together to win meals.

They were locked into ten cages and worked as a team to pass ten stars from one side to the other using their hands and magnets.

Of course, cockroches, maggots and crickets were dropped onto them during the challenge.

At the end of the programme, Ant and Dec confirmed Jordan North and Shane Richie were picked by viewers to do the next trial, The Viper Vault.

Did you think there were too many adverts? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.