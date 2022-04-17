Idris Elba’s secret health condition he’s battled since childhood

Idris Elba’s Fight School debuts on BBC Two on Sunday in what is sure to be essential viewing.

The Luther star, 49, aims to put young adults through their paces in the boxing ring in a bid to help them find direction.

Idris joined a boxing club when he was younger, but he had his work cut out for him because he suffered from asthma.

The award-winning actor attended a special needs school in London because of his condition.

Idris Elba has suffered from asthma since he was a child (Splash News)

Special needs

He told the Radio Times in 2018: “I was asthmatic, but I was fine as long as I wasn’t running around.

“But here I was at this amazing school that was full of kids with very severe disabilities, and kids who were just straight-up bad. I was chucked in the middle of that.”

Idris suffered an asthma attack in 2013 when he was on a plane headed for South Africa to attend the premiere of his film Mandela.

The star was rushed to hospital from London’s Heathrow Airport and he later said the attack “just overwhelmingly took me down while I was on a plane. It was very scary”.

The star suffered an asthma attack on his way to the premiere of his film Mandela (Credit: Splash)

Idris Elba the Hollywood star

Despite his asthma, Idris has carved out an incredible career with films including The Suicide Squad and Avengers under his belt.

The Hackney-born star has also been tipped to play the next James Bond.

The producers of the franchise have said Idris is “part of the conversation” to be the next 007.

Read more: Idris Elba delights fans as he shares

With Daniel Craig stepping down from the coveted role, a number of actors are in the frame.

But fans have made no secret of how much they’d like to see the Londoner in a tuxedo.

Idris Elba puts young Brits through their paces in Fight School (Credit: BBC)

Giving back

However for the time being they will have make do with seeing the star in a tracksuit.

The boxers in Idris’ Fight School come from different walks of life and have different motivations for going on the show.

From losing weight to rehabilitation after prison, they all hope the actor will provide them with some much-needed health benefits as they embark on the five-month course.

Idris Elba’s Fight School starts on BBC Two at 9pm on Sunday