The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 2nd August 2020
TV

Idris Elba confirms the Luther film is ON and drops details

By Karen Hyland

Idris Elba has assured Luther fans that the much-rumoured film of the BBC TV hit is ON!

The London-born actor - who plays DCI John Luther in the crime-drama series - has assured he's working towards turning the TV show into a feature-length movie.

Idris, 47, told Digital Spy: "I've maintained that I'd like to see it come to a film.

"That's what I think we're headed towards, a film. I'm looking forward to making that happen.

"It is happening."

Luther will leap from the small screen to a film says Idris Elba (Credit: ITV)

What is the Luther film about?

Idris has previously suggested he could take the drama overseas if he gets the green light to make a movie.

He's universally liked, extremely talented, versatile, and will bring in the viewers globally.

He explained: "Luther has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the 90s like Seven and Along Came A Spider.

"I think what we'd like to attempt is to use that as a blueprint to create it. It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther.

"Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well."

Idris's assurance will be music to Luther fans' ears (Credit: Cover Images)

Will Luther be on Netflix?

Last month, meanwhile, a report suggested Apple TV+ has offered Idris £5 million to join them.

The acclaimed actor was reportedly tempted with the eye-watering sum of money to make TV shows and films for Apple, which is desperate to fight off competition from Netflix.

A source said at the time: "Landing a heavyweight multi-talent like Idris who is not just an actor, but a producer, director and musician is a coup for Apple.

"He's universally liked, extremely talented, versatile, and will bring in the viewers globally. For both parties it's a win-win situation."

Leave us a comment about this story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Trending Articles

 Coronavirus lockdown latest: 'Over 50s may be required to stay home to prevent another lockdown'
Prince William on how his love of football scared his children: 'Looked at me in horror'
Michelle Keegan shows off stunning figure and white bits in holiday swimsuit snaps
EastEnders star Clair Norris shares romantic date snaps with boyfriend Lewis Wood
UK weather: Heatwave expected to last for 10 days
Emmerdale: Will Kelvin Fletcher return as Andy Sugden? 10 other characters we want back