Idris Elba confirms the Luther film is ON and drops details

Idris Elba has assured Luther fans that the much-rumoured film of the BBC TV hit is ON!
The London-born actor - who plays DCI John Luther in the crime-drama series - has assured he's working towards turning the TV show into a feature-length movie.
Idris, 47, told Digital Spy: "I've maintained that I'd like to see it come to a film.
"That's what I think we're headed towards, a film. I'm looking forward to making that happen.
"It is happening."
What is the Luther film about?
Idris has previously suggested he could take the drama overseas if he gets the green light to make a movie.
He's universally liked, extremely talented, versatile, and will bring in the viewers globally.
He explained: "Luther has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the 90s like Seven and Along Came A Spider.
"I think what we'd like to attempt is to use that as a blueprint to create it. It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther.
"Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well."
Will Luther be on Netflix?
Last month, meanwhile, a report suggested Apple TV+ has offered Idris £5 million to join them.
The acclaimed actor was reportedly tempted with the eye-watering sum of money to make TV shows and films for Apple, which is desperate to fight off competition from Netflix.
A source said at the time: "Landing a heavyweight multi-talent like Idris who is not just an actor, but a producer, director and musician is a coup for Apple.
"He's universally liked, extremely talented, versatile, and will bring in the viewers globally. For both parties it's a win-win situation."
