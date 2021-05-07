Ian Wright in Home Truths on BBC One
TV

Ian Wright Home Truths: Viewers in tears as they praise ‘brave’ star after harrowing abuse documentary

It was a tough watch

By Paul Hirons

Ian Wright Home Truths aired on BBC One last night (May 6) and viewers responded by praising him as “brave”.

Former footie star Ian, 57, opened up about the abuse he endured from his parents when he was younger in the film.

Ian Wright in Home Truths on BBC One
Ian Wright shared painful memories in his Home Truths documentary (Credit: BBC)

What happened in the Ian Wright documentary Home Truths last night?

Throughout the harrowing and moving documentary, Ian shared painful memories from his past.

Returning to his family home in south London, he recalled how his stepfather used to scream at him.

Read more: Ian Wright: Home Truths on BBC One – What happened to him as a child? Where is his abusive step-dad now?

He also described how he used to sleep facing a cold wall so he could drown out the sounds of his stepfather beating his mother.

Ian then talked about his relationship with his mother, who used to “take it out on him”.

In one emotional scene, Ian told viewers how his mother once told him: “Ian, I wish I terminated you.”

How did viewers react?

The documentary provoked viewers to comment on social media, and they instantly praised “brave” Ian for sharing his painful memories.

One viewer said: “@IanWright0 watched your documentary last night. I was in tears so moving.

“You are so brave to talk openly about your childhood, to face the emotions, memories and to go back to the house where it happened took courage and strength.

“I am a survivor of abuse – transported me back.”

Watching Ian Wright, so sad, brought tears to my eyes, so brave.

Another wrote: “Watching Ian Wright, so sad, brought tears to my eyes, so brave.”

A third also praised the star, and hoped by sharing his memories others would do the same.

“@IanWright0 great documentary Ian brave and informative.

“Let’s hope the many others out there are inspired and equally brave the psychological hurt caused at such an early age can be motivational both negatively and positively. GOD bless.”

“A big man”

Comedy legend Dawn French also sent a message of support to Ian.

Read more: Ian Wright: Home Truths documentary sees footballer reveal horrific childhood abuse from stepfather

In a tweet, she said: “Massive props to @IanWright0 for being seemingly [sic] honest & opening doors for so many others.

“A big man. #hometruths”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

BBC

Trending Articles

BBC Breakfast hosts Naga and Charlie
BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt replaced as fans demand a ‘full time change’
Ashley Cain admits planning daughter’s funeral has ‘broken’ him
ant and dec
Ant and Dec forced to apologise after ‘cameraman’ comment on The One Show
harry and meghan
Harry and Meghan: Duke of Sussex ‘wanted to rock the boat’ with Oprah chat
Gemma Collins weight loss
Gemma Collins shows off weight loss after receiving support from Joe Wicks
Emmerdale: Jeff Hordley sparks concerns as fans notice real-life hand injury