Ian Wright Home Truths aired on BBC One last night (May 6) and viewers responded by praising him as “brave”.

Former footie star Ian, 57, opened up about the abuse he endured from his parents when he was younger in the film.

Ian Wright shared painful memories in his Home Truths documentary (Credit: BBC)

What happened in the Ian Wright documentary Home Truths last night?

Throughout the harrowing and moving documentary, Ian shared painful memories from his past.

Returning to his family home in south London, he recalled how his stepfather used to scream at him.

He also described how he used to sleep facing a cold wall so he could drown out the sounds of his stepfather beating his mother.

Ian then talked about his relationship with his mother, who used to “take it out on him”.

In one emotional scene, Ian told viewers how his mother once told him: “Ian, I wish I terminated you.”

How did viewers react?

The documentary provoked viewers to comment on social media, and they instantly praised “brave” Ian for sharing his painful memories.

One viewer said: “@IanWright0 watched your documentary last night. I was in tears so moving.

“You are so brave to talk openly about your childhood, to face the emotions, memories and to go back to the house where it happened took courage and strength.

“I am a survivor of abuse – transported me back.”

Watching Ian Wright, so sad, brought tears to my eyes, so brave.

Another wrote: “Watching Ian Wright, so sad, brought tears to my eyes, so brave.”

A third also praised the star, and hoped by sharing his memories others would do the same.

“@IanWright0 great documentary Ian brave and informative.

“Let’s hope the many others out there are inspired and equally brave the psychological hurt caused at such an early age can be motivational both negatively and positively. GOD bless.”

Massive props to @IanWright0 for being seeringly honest & opening doors for so many others. A big man. #hometruths — Dawn French 💙🔴 (@Dawn_French) May 6, 2021

“A big man”

Comedy legend Dawn French also sent a message of support to Ian.

In a tweet, she said: “Massive props to @IanWright0 for being seemingly [sic] honest & opening doors for so many others.

“A big man. #hometruths”.