I Kissed A Boy favourite Bobski unrecognisable without his signature blond hair

Bobski has become a fast favourite (and not-so-favourite!) with many I Kissed A Boy viewers but the star now looks unrecognisable without his signature blond hair.

Essex boy Bobski, who was born in Poland, was originally matched with former Mormon boy Josh on the new BBC dating show. But when bombshell Mikey entered the Masseria, Bobski took a fancy to him – as did Josh! Many viewers are divided over whether they love or hate Bobski, but there is one thing they can agree on, he looks so different as a brunette!

Bobski has bleach blond hair on I Kissed A Boy (Credit: BBC)

I Kissed A Boy star looks unrecognisable in brunette

I Kissed A Boy viewers will recognise Bobski for his bleached blond hair but at the premiere for the new dating show earlier this week, Bobski turned up as a brunette!

He was also worlds away from his Pride Party outfit – sparkly rainbow shorts with suspenders – as he posed in a suit at the premiere. The reality star captioned the post: “Suited and Booted” as he posed up a storm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Budzynski (@bobski7)

Bobski was flooded with love as he posed with his brown hair. One person wrote: “You look lovely Rob.” Another person added: “You look made for our tellies.” A third fan commented: “This is wonderful to see. You look in your element.”

Bobski and Josh were left unkissed at the end of episode two (Credit: BBC)

Bobski has divided viewers

In episode two of I Kissed A Boy, Bobski divided viewers when he kissed newcomer Mikey. Mikey had just gone on a date with Bobski’s match, Josh, so it’s safe to say there is a bit of a love triangle brewing.

At the kissing ceremony, a cliffhanger left Mikey in between Mikey and Josh, and whichever one he kisses gets to stay on the show. Many people are rooting for Bobski. One fan wrote: “Aww I love Bobski.” Another person added: “If Mikey doesn’t pick Bobski I’m not watching.” A third person agreed: “I hope Bobski stays.”

But other people weren’t as big of fans. One person said: “Bobski knew Josh wouldn’t turn to kiss him, so threw a spanner in the works by tempting Mikey and now Mikey’s conflicted. Bobski’s the snake!” A second added: “I don’t like Bobski.”

