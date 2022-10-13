I Hate You on Channel 4: How old is Tanya Reynolds? And who is her famous film star boyfriend?

I Hate You is a brand new sitcom from the creator of Friday Night Dinner, and Tanya Reynolds leads the cast.

The actress stole the spotlight in Sex Education, after playing the weird and iconic Lily Iglehart.

And now the actress is taking on the role of Charlie in the new Channel 4 sitcom I Hate You.

So who is Tanya Reynolds, how old is she, and what has she been in before?

Who plays Charlie in I Hate You?

Tanya Reynolds plays Charlie in the Channel 4 series I Hate You.

The series follows two best mates as they navigate their way through their 20s and attempt – often unsuccessfully – to grow up.

Tanya’s character Charlie is a bit of a worrier, and is constantly bickering with her roommate and best friend Becca (played by Melissa Saint).

Together, Charlie and Becca are complete chaos, and they end up making ALL the wrong decisions including pick-pocketing a police officer and dating 72 year olds!

Talking to Digital Spy, Tanya revealed that she already hopes for a second season of the show.

She said: “I really hope there is a second season.

“The great thing about the show is, because the episodes are kind of self-contained, there are so many things that can happen to these girls – so much [bleep] can happen!”

Who is Tanya Reynolds?

Tanya Reynolds is an English actress who has been acting since 2014.

After small appearances in Rellic, Outlander, Death in Paradise and The Bisexual, she landed her first significant TV role in the Sky 1 comedy drama Delicious.

She played Teresa Benelli in the series, opposite Dawn French, Emilia Fox, and Iain Glen.

But, the star is probably best known for playing the alien-crazed icon, Lily Iglehart, in the Netflix series Sex Education.

The actress attended the Oxford School of Drama after winning a fully-funded scholarship.

She then started to appear in several short films including Civilised People by UK comedy duo In Cahoots.

In 2020, Tanya was named one of Screen International’s Stars of Tomorrow.

We couldn’t agree more!

How old is she?

I Hate You star Tanya Reynolds was born on November 04 1991.

This means that the actress is currently 30 years of age.

What has Tanya Reynolds been in before?

In 2016, after several small roles on TV, Tanya landed her first major role in the Dawn French comedy series Delicious.

She played Teresa Benelli for 12 episodes.

Tanya also bagged the role of Lady Isobel Dunsany in Outlander season 3.

Lady Isobel was part of Jamie Fraser’s life when he was a servant at the Helwater estate.

She was also the sister of Geneva Dunsany, who fans might remember as the mother of Jamie’s son, William.

Tanya appeared as 20-year-old Sally in the BBC thriller series Rellik, and Pearl Marston in the crime drama Death in Paradise.

In 2019, Tanya rose to fame playing Lily Iglehart in the popular Netflix comedy Sex Education.

Lily Iglehart was an alien-loving, sexually-curious teen who won us all over with her hilarious take on the Shakespeare play Romeo and Juliet in season 2.

The character ended season 3 by rekindling her romance with Ola.

However, we sadly won’t get to see what happens to her character as she won’t be returning to the series for season 4.

This is due to the “ensemble cast” which evolves to allow new characters in.

In 2020, Tanya played Mrs Elton in the film remake of Jane Austen’s Emma, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Bill Nighy.

Recently, Tanya took on the role of Helen in the Sky thriller series The Baby.

Helen turned out to be the real mother of the sadistic baby who turned Natasha’s (Michelle de Swarte) world upside down.

We later discovered that Helen never wanted the baby and that the child became evil as a result of his mother’s neglect and hatred towards him.

Tanya Reynolds won’t be appearing in Sex Education season 4 (Credit: Netflix)

Why did Tanya Reynolds leave Sex Education?

We’re all still devastated by the news that Tanya will not be returning to Sex Education for season 4.

The news of Tanya’s departure was announced earlier this year.

She told Capital Xtra Breakfast: “I won’t be joining the team for season 4.

“I absolutely have loved my time on Sex Education and I’m so sorry to have to break it to you guys.

“I’ve been doing it for three years and I’ve loved it.”

But why did she leave the series?

Talking to Radio Times, Tanya revealed that she won’t be returning because it’s “just the natural progression of these shows”.

She said: “When you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make room for new ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen.”

I Hate You star Tanya Reynolds is dating Freddie Fox (Credit: Channel 4)

Where is she from?

Tanya Reynolds was born and raised in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire.

Her father was a builder and her mother was a sign writer.

Tanya Reynolds boyfriend: Is she dating Freddie Fox?

Tanya Reynolds is dating White House Farm star Freddie Fox.

The pair met in 2019, when they played a young couple in the period drama Fanny Lye Deliver’d.

They are now girlfriend and boyfriend in real life too.

The couple were isolating together in London during the pandemic and are still going strong today.

A source told the Sun: “Freddie likes to his private life private so hasn’t been making a big song and dance about their relationship.

“It’s early days, but the pair are infatuated with each other.

“Their pals think they make such a cute couple.”

Of course, Freddie is a member of the famous Fox clan – including Emilia, Laurence, Edward and James.

Tanya often shares pictures of boyfriend Freddie on her Instagram account.

I Hate You starts on Thursday October 13 2022 on Channel 4

