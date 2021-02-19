Rosamund Pike is starring in the new dark comedy thriller I Care A Lot.

This Oscar and BAFTA nominated actress has appeared in multiple blockbusters over the years – as well as several notable television series.

But what are her biggest roles? And what of her personal life? Get the answer to these questions and more below…

How old is Rosamund Pike?

Rosamund Pike was born on January 27, 1979. As of February 2021, this makes her 42.

Is Rosamund English?

Yes. Although Rosamund often plays American characters in television and film, she is English.

She was born in Hammersmith, London.

Rosamund is a famous British actress (Credit: SplashNews)

When was Rosamund a Bond girl?

Rosamund played Bond girl Miranda Frost in 2002’s Die Another Day.

Read more: Prince Harry self-isolates as Prince Philip’s hospital stay continues

This was the last of Pierce Brosnan’s four James Bond movies, and it also starred Halle Berry.

Was she in Gone Girl?

Yes, Rosamund starred as Amy Dunne in the hit movie Gone Girl along with Ben Affleck.

Released in 2014, it was based on the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn.

Rosamund was nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe for her role.

Rosamund in I Care A Lot (Credit: Netflix)

What else has she been in?

Rosamund’s movie and television credentials are extensive!

She got her first big TV break back in 2001 when she played Fanny in the BBC television adaption of Love in a Cold Climate.

Read more: What happened between Jess and Dan on MAFS Australia?

Since then she’s appeared in the likes of Pride and Prejudice, The Libertine, An Education, Women In Love, Jack Reacher and A Private War.

She’s also worked as a voice actress in several animations – including Watership Down, Thunderbirds Are Go and Moominvalley.

Rosamund with her partner Robie (Credit: SplashNews)

Is she married? Any kids?

Rosamund is in a longterm relationship with British businessman and mathematician researcher Robie Uniacke, 60.

They share two sons together – Solo, eight and Atom, six.

In a recent interview the actress said she hopes her children’s unusual names gives them ‘strength’ and ‘independence.’

She said: “Names should have strength. These names signal independence and independence is something that I value. That is all.”

Dianne Wiest in I Care A Lot (Credit: Netflix)

What is I Care A Lot about?

I Care A Lot is a movie about a hard-nosed businesswoman who profits from becoming the legal guardian of the elderly.

However, her profitable scheme is threatened when she attempts to take legal guardianship of a woman with mafia ties.

Rosamund stars as Marla, and additional cast include Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage and the twice Oscar-winning actress Dianne Wiest.

What are the reviews saying?

So far the film has received predominantly positive reviews.

It currently has a 87% approval rating on RottenTomatoes.

Both The Telegraph and The Guardian have awarded the movie four out of five stars.

With The Guardian declaring: “Rosamund Pike is tremendous, giving us her most outrageous Hitchcock-blonde turn since Gone Girl.

“Pike offers a window display of pure predatory wickedness, lighting up the screen with her sociopath haircut, shades and fashion-plate outfits, like Nurse Ratched’s aspirational granddaughter.”

How to watch I Care A Lot in the UK

I Care A Lot is a joint production with Netflix and Amazon Prime.

However, in the UK it is only streamable on Amazon by Amazon Prime subscribers.

Will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.