I Am Maria on Channel 4: How old is Lesley Manville? When was she married to Gary Oldman?

Lesley Manville is the star of I Am Maria on Channel 4.

She plays Maria, whose 60th birthday triggers long-suppressed feelings of discontent.

It’s the latest I Am episode in the critically acclaimed female-led drama anthology series.

Other stars to have featured previously include Letitia Wright and Suranne Jones.

Lesley Manville stars in I Am Maria on Channel 4 (Credit: Splashnews)

How old is Lesley Manville and where did she go to school?

Lesley Manville, 65, is from Brighton. She was born on March 12, 1956. Her father was a taxi driver and her mother, Jean, looked after her and her two older sisters.

Jean was formerly a famous ballet dancer.

Lesley began acting and singing in her teens before landing a place at Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

After she graduated she began working with the Royal Court Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company.

Lesley has been working for more than four decades (Credit: Channel 4)

Lesley Manville started out in Emmerdale

Lesley Manville played teenager Rosemary Kendall from 1974-1976.

Rosemary was a distant cousin of the Sugdens and came to stay at Emmerdale Farm while her mother recovered from an illness.

During her time in the Dales, she developed a crush on Joe Sugden, but Joe remained blissfully unaware of her feelings.

She eventually left the village and moved to Middlesborough.

Emmerdale was one of Lesley’s first-ever acting gigs.

Since then she’s gone on to star in the likes of Coronation Street, Silent Witness, The Queen and Save Me Too.

She also featured in movies and has enjoyed roles in the likes of A Christmas Carol, Romeo and Juliet and Ordinary Love.

In 2018, she was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Phantom Thread.

Netflix fans will also soon get to see her play Princess Margaret in The Crown.

Opening up about her expectations for the role, Lesley told Evening Standard: “You don’t just want to do an impersonation because I am not Rory Bremner on his impressions show.

“It’s my version of Princess Margaret. I also have to pick up the baton from Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter because they’ve played her so spectacularly well it would be ridiculous if I didn’t take it from there.”

Lesley will soon be starring in The Crown (Credit: Channel 4)

Is Lesley Manville married? Does she have and children?

Lesley was once married to actor Gary Oldman.

The former couple has a son together, Alfie.

They broke up shortly after Alfie’s birth in 1989 – Gary walked out when his son was just three months old.

“We’re friends,” she told The Times. “We like each other. It’s nothing horrible.

“Listen, we have a child together, we’re a very successful family who has… he’s got a new wife, and we all get on. Everyone gets on.”

Lesley then went on to marry her second husband, Joe Dixon. However, they broke up after four years together in 2004.

The beloved actress is now single and hasn’t spoken about her love life recently.

