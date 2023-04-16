Huw Edwards has hit back on Twitter as he shrugs off rumours amid newspaper claims about BBC News redundancies.

The popular BBC newsreader, 61, shared a snap online as he appeared to dismiss a report suggesting letters from HR have been sent to broadcasters.

Huw Edwards has reacted to a tabloid story about BBC News redundancies (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

MailOnline claims the letters were sent earlier this month, including to familiar faces such as Reeta Chakrabarti, Clive Myrie, and Sophie Raworth as well as Huw.

However, Huw indicated to social media users earlier today (Sunday April 16) he isn’t concerned by the tabloid’s story.

Clive Myrie was also mentioned in the report (Credit: BBC News YouTube)

BBC News redundancies on the way?

According to MailOnline, Beeb bosses are hoping to save costs by restructuring the news division.

As part of this alleged move, the website claims the BBC has written to all senior TV and radio presenters asking them to consider voluntary redundancy.

Furthermore, the BBC News channel and its international counterpart BBC World News have already been merged.

And so, it is reported, broadcasters have been invited to compete for fewer presenting roles, with ten senior jobs reportedly axed.

A newsroom source is alleged to have said: “Senior figures in TV news, including Huw Edwards, Sophie Raworth, Clive Myrie and Reeta Chakrabarti, have received the letter. It’s also been sent to the main presenters on Radio 4’s Today programme.”

ED! has approached representatives for BBC News for comment on the Mail’s claims.

A BBC spokesperson said: “This isn’t about any new job cuts – it’s a standard HR exercise relating to savings we’ve announced previously – and it’s not targeting any individuals; we have to send it to everyone who’s at the same grade. We’re looking for expressions of interest in redundancy, not offering it, and it’s not the case that any or everyone who came forward would be accepted.”

Mail alleges Sophie Raworth received a letter (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Huw Edwards ‘reality check’

But on Twitter, Huw – thought to be paid between £410,000 and £414,000 – didn’t seem particularly perturbed.

He posted a picture of him alongside his mother as they held drinks glasses. Additionally, Huw captioned the photo: “Reality check. A standard HR exercise by BBC News (one of many over the years) is just that.

A standard HR exercise by BBC News (one of many over the years) is just that.

“A standard invitation to consider applying for voluntary redundancy. Nothing more. As my mam says, don’t believe everything in the papers.”

Reeta Chakrabarti was also mentioned in the story (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How Huw Edwards Twitter followers reacted

Among plenty of claims from users who reckoned they know the terms of Huw’s employment better than he does, several followers also remarked on how “adorable” they find his mother.

They also echoed Huw‘s sentiments about harking to his mum’s words.

Reality check. A standard HR exercise by @BBCNews (one of many over the years) is just that. A standard invitation to consider applying for voluntary redundancy. Nothing more. As my mam says, don’t believe everything in the papers. pic.twitter.com/iahxq6SNip — ℍ (@thehuwedwards) April 16, 2023

“Always listen to mam,” one user replied. Another responded: “Mams are right.” And third person chipped in: “Your mam is a wise woman!”

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “Your mam is adorable.” And yet another posted: “Your mam looks lovely! Proper mischievous smile.”

