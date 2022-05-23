Hunted viewers slam Channel 4 over ‘unfair’ format change as show returns

Hunted viewers were left complaining as the Channel 4 show returned to screens last night (May 22).

Fans of the popular documentary-drama series watched on as 11 new contestants were left to escape an island, the Isle of Wight, for the first time.

However, the format change failed to impress some people at home.

Hunted returned to screens on Sunday night (Credit: Channel 4)

Hunted returns to Channel 4

During last night’s episode, the group arrived on a deserted beach on the Isle of Wight.

In a race against each other, they had to avoid detection and make it back to the mainland intact.

Some of the contestants used the hovercraft option in order to get back on to the mainland.

However, the team of hunters – a mix of police and military – were not far behind them.

The hunter helicopters were seen streaming live video footage of the contestants direct to the HQ.

But the new twist of dumping the contestants on the Isle of Wight appeared to anger some viewers.

The team of hunters attempted to track down the contestants in the Isle of Wight (Credit: Channel 4)

How did Hunted viewers respond?

Many took to social media to complain over the “unfair” format change.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Isle of Wight is an unfair location to begin with… #Hunted.”

Another added: “Drop them on the Isle of Wight at the start. Yeah because that’s fair… #Hunted.”

Isle of Wight is an unfair location to begin with…

A third wrote: “#Hunted ‘Dumped on a beach on the Isle of Wight’ – should be harder for the fugitives to escape, than from a mainland city – in theory.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “Sorry why the hell are they dropped on the Isle of Wight?! In a storm? This is as rigged as the helicopter extraction in Birmingham #Hunted.”

A fifth posted: “Dropping the fugitives on the Isle of Wight seems a very harsh start to #Hunted.”

A sixth complained: “Starting on the Isle of Wight is tough? #Hunted.”

Another tweeted: “How evil is it putting them on the Isle of Wight #Hunted.”

Meanwhile, others appeared thrilled over the show returning to screens.

One said: “So happy that #Hunted is back. Love this show!”

A second posted: “Really liking #Hunted on @Channel4. Love these sort of programmes! Can’t wait to see what happens in future episodes!”

Another commented: “Yes, it’s scripted and fake and exaggerated nonsense at times but I love #Hunted. Just mindless fun to watch!”

