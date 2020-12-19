Strictly star HRVY has revealed the heartwarming way he will celebrate if he wins the show’s final tonight (December 19).

Speaking at the Strictly Come Dancing finals press event, the singer, 21, told Entertainment Daily and a host of other news outlets that he wants to pay tribute to his grandparents.

HRVY, real name Harvey Leigh Cantwell, says he would gift his Glitterball to his gran and grandad if he were to win.

They are absolutely massive fans, his grandma in particular. And it would “make her life” if she were to display the Glitterball proudly at her home.

HRVY has continually wowed the Strictly judges (Credit: BBC)

Janette and Strictly final star HRVY are popular with the judges and viewers alike

The star explained: “On the night of finals it is my nan and grandad’s 60th wedding anniversary.

“They’ve watched every single show. Never missed a show since the beginning.

“I said to my nan: ‘Genuinely if I win and I get the Glitterball, you put it in your house, above the fireplace.’

“What I would do is I would take a picture of it. Have that in my house and I promise you I would give it to my gran.”

He added: “She loves Strictly so much it would actually make her life.”

HRVY is a naturally skilled dancer (Credit: BBC)

He’s relieved by the positive online reactions

Meanwhile his Strictly partner Janette Manrara said she’s absolutely loved working with HRVY.

Hence the dance pro, 37, gushed: “We just connected from moment one, he literally just picked me up off my feet and hugged me and spun me around.”

And luckily HRVY says he hasn’t been trolled too harshly while on the show. But he has been regularly checking online comments and tweets.

Indeed, the Strictly celeb explained: “I’m always a bit nervous to see the reaction online. I’m from that online world so I read all the tweets and the comments and all that. I try not to – but I do.”

HRVY is a hugely popular social media star (Credit: SplashNews)

He added: “And surprisingly it’s not been that bad.

“At the beginning there was a bit you know, here and there, but I think now that they’ve got to know me a bit more and us as a partnership they’ve started to enjoy us together which is really nice.”

Finally, the YouTube star says he was immensely flattered when Craig Revel Horwood said watching him dance reminded him of himself as a young dancer.

HRVY responded with: “He comes across amazing. And I’ve always wanted to be a judge. I love Craig. He’s been really nice. I was really scared of Craig.

“He reminds me of a headteacher and I’ve always been scared of headteachers. But he’s been really nice. He’s actually really lovely.”

Strictly Come Dancing The Final airs at 6pm on Saturday on BBC One.

