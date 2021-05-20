Prince Harry and Oprah reunite for another interview with The Me You Can’t See – here’s how and when to watch it from the UK.

The Duke of Sussex stars alongside the chat show legend in the anticipated mental health series.

Meghan Markle makes a cameo in the doc (Credit: Apple)

Prince Harry: Where can I watch The Me You Can’t See documentary?

The documentary series launches on Friday, May 21st around the world.

The show will be airing on AppleTV+.

Viewers with the streaming service will be able to watch the show on their TV or Apple devices.

For those without a subscription, you can get a free seven day trial and then pay £4.99 a month.

The service is also free for one year when you buy an eligible Apple device.

You can watch the show on Apple TV+ (Credit: Apple)

What is Prince Harry’s new Apple TV show about?

The Me You Can’t See will explore what it’s like for people around the world living with mental health problems.

The show will feature a range of people, including some high-profile guests, talking candidly.

Bosses have enlisted “14 accredited and respected experts and organisations from around the world to help shed light on different pathways to treatment”.

Speaking about the new series, Oprah said: “Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty.

“Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

Harry added: “We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human.

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels – and is – very personal.

“Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

The series will air this Friday, May 21, on Apple TV+.

