How well do you know For the Love of Dogs host Paul O'Grady? Take our quiz!

TV's Paul O'Grady has become something of a national treasure thanks to his big heart and witty personality.

From his Lily Savage days to now hosting his hit show For the Love of Dogs, Paul has gained a huge fan base.

And, of course, his supporters love to see Paul's bond with his adorable dogs.

But how well do you know the beloved TV favourite? Take our quiz and find out!

Paul O'Grady has become something of a national treasure (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet - SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

1) Where is Paul O'Grady from?

A) Brentford

B) Birkenhead

C) Bournemouth

2) How many dogs does Paul have currently?

A) Two

B) Six

C) Four

3) What did Paul name his latest adorable puppy?

A) Nancy

B) Bella

C) Coco