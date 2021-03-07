Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey won’t broadcast in the UK until Monday March 8.

It will air at 9pm on ITV.

However, it is first airing in America on CBS on Sunday, March 7.

Luckily, it is possible to watch the interview as it first broadcasts in America.

But it is a little tricky – and requires a few instructions.

How to watch the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview in the UK today

If you try to watch the interview in the UK from the CBS website or another US streaming site, you will likely be geo-blocked.

This is because the service will recognise you are accessing them from the UK.

But if you are able to change your UK VPN to a US VPN address, this will avoid the issue.

This crafty loophole has been used by Brits for years who want to watch foreign television.

There are dozens of paid for services online which allow you to switch your computer’s VPN to another country – including the US.

One example is ExpressVPN, which you can sign up for a monthly fee.

Once you have switched your VPN, you will then have to stream the interview from CBS online.

However, you will need to be a subscriber to this service.

This is available from Paramount Plus streaming service (formerly CBS All Access), which is also a paid for service.

But they are currently offering a free 30-day trial.

What time will the CBS interview be?

The interview will air at different times in the US – as they have six time zones.

However, you should be able to stream it at 1am UK time.

What if I miss the interview?

If you miss the interview – don’t worry.

Highlights will inevitably be extensively covered on US and UK news the next day.

And various clips will undoubtedly be uploaded by news providers to YouTube.

What’s more, you will be able to watch the interview in full on ITV at 9pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, you can stream it in its entirety on ITV Hub shortly after it initially airs on the channel.

