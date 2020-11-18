Phillip Schofield was back with How to Spend It Well at Christmas last night, but some viewers were fuming over the prices of the items featured.

The programme, aired on Tuesday (November 17) evening, focussed on toys this week.

How to Spend It Well at Christmas with Phillip Schofield started last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on How to Spend It Well at Christmas with Phillip Schofield?

This Morning favourite Schofe explained that classic and retro toys are making a comeback, as he had a class full of kids try out the old and new versions of toys and cast their votes for their favourites.

It also had families testing out some of the latest toys and party games, overseen by TV’s Christopher Biggins.

The This Morning star’s show featured a range of toys at different price levels (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the first episode, former Dancing On Ice rivals Joe Swash, Love Island’s Maura Higgins and magician Ben Hanlin tested out roller skates with professional ice skater Matt Evers.

On Twitter, viewers took issue with the price of some of the toys – particularly the interactive ones, which included a Baby Yoda, for £59.99, and an animatronic flamingo, with a price tag of £32.99.

Some How to Spend It Well at Christmas viewers felt parents these days have to pay far too much (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about the toys on Phillip Schofield’s show?

One said: “Christmas need not be expensive, why do parents get sucked into buying so many overpriced toys?”

Another fumed: “A [bleeping] flamingo FFS, save £38 and watched your alcoholic uncle [bleep] his pants on Christmas Day, too much turkey and stout.”

A third agreed: “A one-laugh toy, then it’s forgotten, shouldn’t be priced even over £10.”

Some of the prices of children’s toys these days.

A fourth said, alongside a GIF of Lion King’s Rafiki chucking baby Simba: “£60 for a Yoda? #HowToSpendItWellAtChristmas.”

Someone else said: “This is a load of overpriced [bleep]! Parents being fleeced! #HowToSpendItWell #howtospenditwellatchristmas.”

“#howtospenditwellatchristmas some of the prices of children’s toys these days,” said a sixth.

Another tweeted: “#HowToSpendItWellAtChristmas only thing I’ve seen that’s worth it is inclusive Barbie.”

Nevertheless, viewers loved watching the show as it signals the start of the festive season for many.

“@Schofe loving tonight’s show,” said one.

“You know Christmas is coming when @Schofe is back on your telly with #howtospenditwellatchristmas,” said another. They added with a clapping emoji: “So excited.”

