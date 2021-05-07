How to apply to be on the new series of Beat the Chasers on ITV

How do you apply to be on Beat the Chasers?

This new spin-off of The Chase first launched last year, and its proved to be a sure hit.

As the latest series of Beat the Chasers airs this week, we take a look at how you can get on the show…

How much money can you win on Beat the Chasers?

Up to £100,000 is usually on the table for Beat the Chasers contestants. However, to win a grand prize the contestant must beat up to five chasers during the general knowledge question rounds.

So far the highest amount won on Beat the Chasers is £50,000. Michael Freebury from Wales beat four Chasers and walked away with the cool 50 grand.

There’s big money to be won! (Credit: ITV)

Who are the Chasers in this spin-off?

The Chasers featured on the first two series are: Jenny Ryan, Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace and Paul Sinha.

Each are renowned for their astounding expertise across various subjects and also for their quick wit.

However, for series three Paul Sinha has stepped down.

In his place Darragh Ennis – ‘The Menace’ is taking Paul’s place after joining The Chase last year.

Darragh Ennis replaced Paul Sinha (Credit: ITV)

Why isn’t Paul Sinha on Beat the Chasers?

Sadly Paul stepped down from his role on the show due to personal illness. Paul, 50, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2019.

Back in March of this year he confirmed that he wasn’t filming the new series.

Addressing his Twitter followers, he tweeted: “New episodes of Beat the Chasers are on their way. Unfortunately, I wasn’t well for the recordings and couldn’t join in this time around. I’m feeling much better now. X.”

Is Bradley Walsh quitting Beat the Chasers?

There were rumours earlier this year that Bradley would be quitting The Chase and Beat the Chasers.

However, his friend and colleague, Anne Hegerty rubbished the claims.

She hit back at the rumours as well as a report that ITV wanted more female game show hosts.

Anne Hegerty says Bradley Walsh is sticking around (Credit: ITV)

Taking to Twitter, she tweeted: “Firstly, Brad isn’t leaving.

“Secondly, I’m not leaving. Thirdly, I’m a woman and I DO present an ITV gameshow (Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family). What else are you going to get wrong?”

How can I apply to be on Beat the Chasers?

You can apply to be on the next series of Beat the Chasers here.

It is too late to be on series three but ITV is accepting applications for series four now.

But you better hurry up! As applications close on Tuesday 22nd June, 2021.

According to the website, group auditions for applications could take place online or in person.



While contestants must be aged 18 or above to enter.

When is Beat the Chasers next on?

Beat the Chasers is on nightly this week at 9pm on ITV.

Check your local listings for future episodes.

And don’t forget past episodes are available to stream on ITV Hub.

