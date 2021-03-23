Tipping Point star Ben Shephard is one of the busiest people in television but not only that, he’s a dedicated and great family man.

So much so, he once had to sacrifice one of his regular jobs for his beloved family.

Ben, 46, was working on three shows a week at one point.

But when push came to shove, family came first.

Ben presents Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

What did Tipping Point star Ben Shephard do to make more time for his family?

In 2019, Ben was hosting ITV’s daily quiz show Tipping Point, as well as Good Morning Britain on certain days of the week.

He was also co-hosting Sky Sports football show, Goals On Sunday, every Sunday morning.

Soon, he realised that something would have to give.

With two teenage sons he realised that family time was precious and that it was time to quit the Sunday-morning football show.

This would free him up to spend more time at weekends with wife Annie and his two teenage sons, Sam and Jack.

What did Ben say?

In July of 2020 he told the Daily Mirror: “Now they’re teenagers, Sam is taller than me and Jack is not far behind, which I’m trying to come to terms with.

“They’re consumed by schoolwork all week, the weekend is the only time I can spend with them.

What tends to happen is that after doing the breakfast show on Thursdays and Fridays, Saturday comes and I’m shattered.

“Doing Goals on Sunday has been amazing, but I can see that not only will we all benefit as a family but I’ll benefit too from being more involved in their weekend life.”

Could Ben be the next full-time presenter of GMB? (Credit: ITV)

Ben often speaks affectionately about his wife and sons.

The star pays tribute to his wife Annie on social media and wrote a loving message on their 15th wedding anniversary in 2019.

At the time, he said: “So 15 years ago today I had finally got my arse into gear and managed to marry @mrsannieshephard.

“It had only taken me 9 years to ask her (you can’t rush these things!).

“I’m still not sure quite how I managed to persuade her to put up with me, but I’m very glad that I did, and she still hasn’t worked out that there’s far better options out there!!!”

What’s next for Ben?

It was rumoured that Ben is one of the front-runners to take over the main presenting job at Good Morning Britain.

He currently works on Thursdays and Fridays, but rumours suggested that he could take over from Piers Morgan full-time.

However, ITV told ED! that the rumours were “completely untrue”.

