Stacey Dooley is back with a brand new documentary series on BBC Two – DNA Family Secrets, but how old is she?

Here we take a look at how Stacey shot to fame as one of the UK’s most in-demand documentary hosts.

And we also explore her personal life – including her age and relationship with Kevin Clifton…

How old is she?

Stacey Dooley was born on 9 March 1987. This month she will turn 34.

Stacey has hosted close to a 100 documentaries but how old is she (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Stacey Dooley become a TV presenter?

Stacey Dooley is an award-winning journalist and television presenter.

However, she has no formal journalism education.

Instead, she rose to fame when she appeared on 2008’s Blood, Sweat and T-Shirts on BBC Three.

Her participation impressed viewers and the Beeb so much she was commissioned to host her own series.

And from then on she’s consistently presented thought-provoking documentaries that often tackle controversial issues.

Past series include the likes of Stacey Dooley Investigates, Stacey Dooley – On the Psych Ward and Brainwashing Stacey.

She’s gone on to host lighter shows as well – including Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star.

Is she married to Kevin Clifton?

Stacey is not married to Kevin Clifton.

However, rumours circulated last year that they were engaged after Stacey sported a new ring on her engagement finger.

But both have gone on to deny they are engaged.

They do live together, and met in 2018 when they won Strictly Come Dancing.

Kevin and Stacey keep their relationship private (Credit: SplashNews)

Both keep their personal lives very private. Occasionally they will provide glimpses into their relationship via their Instagrams.

Stacey told The Guardian that she will never divulge much about their relationship.

She said: “Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy.”

Adding: “What I am happy to say is Kev’s amazing, I’m happy, life happens, I’ve got an amazing career and I’m very lucky.”

Kevin has been married and divorced three times prior. Whereas Stacey was in a relationship with personal trainer Sam Tucknott when she signed up for Strictly.

Is her red hair natural?

Yes! Stacey is a natural red head and proud of it.

Though she has admitted in recent years that she’s had to dye her hair due to pesky greys.

Speaking to The Mirror, she also said she’s learned to love her fiery red locks.

Stacey is a natural redhead (Credit: SplashNews)

She explained: “I was so pale too, with red hair and a flat chest, and I used to think, ‘I want blonde hair, tanned skin and big boobs!’

“But you can’t help but stand out when you have red hair and I’ve learnt to love it.”

What is her net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth she is worth around $1 million (£718,000).

Not bad considering she was flogging perfumes at Luton Airport a little over a decade ago!

What is DNA Family Secrets about? When is it on?

DNA Family Secrets is a four-part series in which Stacey helps track down long lost relatives.

As well as explore DNA, and its implications for both health and family.

The series airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC Two.

