How old is Rob Brydon and is he married? Actor stars in tonight’s McDonald & Dodds

Rob Brydon stars in the new series of McDonald & Dodds, but what do we know about him – how old is he and is he married?

And when he become such good friends with Steve Coogan?

Get the answers to these questions and more about the Welsh actor and comedian below…

Who does Rob Brydon play in McDonald & Dodds?

Rob Byrdon has joined the the cast for series two of McDonald & Dodds.

Rob will play Roy Gilbert in the upcoming episode The Man Who Wasn’t There for the Bath-based detective drama.

In the episode he plays aviation detective Rob, who joins Dodds on a case after an 80’s star mysteriously fall from a hot-air balloon.

Is Rob Brydon married? Read on to find out all about him

Speaking to Metro, Rob described his character as: “I can tell you that Roy’s a strangely alluring and handsome fellow.

“He and Dodds have a bit of a bromance.”

Adding: “We both play Bristolians, so I’m giving it my finest Bristol accent, which I dare say people outside of Bristol will be quite impressed by and people who know the accent will be appalled by.”

How old is Rob?

Rob was born on May 3, 1965. As of February 2021, this makes him 55.

How did he become famous?

Rob first became well-known as a voice artist, lending his voice he various animations and adverts in the 1990s.

He even found some success as a shopping channel presenter during this time.

What’s more he co-wrote the television series Marion and Geoff in 2000 which he also starred in.

Rob in McDonald & Dodds (ITV)

However, his acting breakthrough role came in 2007 on Gavin & Stacey as Bryn West.

From 2010 he played an exaggerated version of himself opposite Steve Coogan in The Trip.

This led to four series and several spin-0ffs.

He’s also well-known for his excellent impressions and even sings.

In fact, he has an upcoming tour this year in which he both sings and does comedy.

And in 2013 he received an MBE for his services to comedy and broadcasting, and for charitable work.

During lockdown, he’s launched a successful YouTube series in which he interviews famous comedic celebrities.

Rob with his mates David Walliam and Barry Humphries (Credit: SplashNews)

How does he know Steve Coogan?

The pair first worked together in the 2005 comedy film A Cock And Bull Story.

They hit it off as coworkers and went on to star in 2010’s series The Trip together.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Rob said he isn’t really friends with Steve, but more like family at this point.

Rob and Steve in The Trip (Credit: BBC)

He explained: “He is more like a brother. We get thrown together at family events and I can honestly say I love him, because he has been part of my life for a long time now.”

They don’t really socialise outside of work though he explained, and they mainly stay in touch by email.

In fact, Rob says he is closer to his good pal David Walliams.

Is he married? Any kids?

Rob was married to Martina Fitchie from 1992-2000 and they share two daughters and a son.

He has been married to former TV producer Clare Holland since 2006, and they have two sons.

When is McDonald & Dodds on?

Series two of McDonald & Dodds is on Sundays at 8pm on ITV.

Past episodes will be available to stream on ITV Hub.

