He appears as a celebrity guesser on This is My House this week (Thursday April 22 2021), but how old is Richard Madeley?

Will he replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain? And why doesn’t he appear on TV with his wife Judy Finnigan anymore?

He takes part in This is My House, but how old is Richard Madeley?

How did Richard Madeley become famous?

Richard came to fame as a journalist and television presenter.

He is probably most famous for being one-half of the Richard and Judy double act alongside his wife Judy Finnigan.

Together they hosted chat show Richard & Judy from 2001 to 2008, and This Morning from 1988 until 2001.

He has also hosted the ITV series Fortune: Million Pound Giveaway, as well as guest presenting C5’s The Wright Stuff and occasionally taking the place of the main presenters of ITV breakfast show Good Morning Britain.

As a famous face, he has appeared on The Circle and I’m a Celebrity.

Richard and Judy also front their own book club, and both have become authors.

How old is he and where is he from?

Richard Holt Madeley was born on May 13 1956 in Romford, Essex.

He is currently 64 years old, which is eight years younger than his wife Judy Finnigan.

Judy was born on May 16 1948 and is currently aged 72.

Yes, their birthdays are just three days apart!

Richard joins the regular panel on This is My House

How long as he been married to Judy Finnigan and how many kids do they have?

Richard has been married to Judy Finnigan since November 21 1986 – that’s nearly 35 years!

The pair met in 1982 when they worked on separate programmes for Granada TV.

At the time they were both married to other people.

Richard was previously married to Lynda R Hooley.

His first marriage, when he was just 21, lasted five years.

He has said the marriage was a mistake, and he had 10 affairs during that time.

Richard and Judy have two children together – Jack Christopher (born 1986) and Chloe Susannah (born 1987).

He is also stepfather to Judy’s twins from her first marriage to David Henshaw.

Why doesn’t Judy appear on TV anymore?

In 2018, Judy Finnigan officially retired from the limelight.

She stepped away from TV presenting and instead focused on other passions, including writing books.

The TV presenter blamed a number of factors – going through the menopause in the glare of the public eye, being followed by photographers, and a need for a more quiet existence.

Richard previously said: “The difference between me and Judy is that she has no interest in going back into television.”

Their daughter Chloe meanwhile has said: “My mum is done with TV and if she went back to it I don’t think it would make her happy.

“She wants to concentrate on other things, such as her health and our family.”

Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley on This Morning

Will Richard Madeley replace Piers Morgan on GMB?

The former This Morning host has covered for Piers Morgan on numerous occasions and admits he’d be open to replacing him.

Speaking this week, he said he’d welcome a call from Good Morning Britain execs with open arms.

He said: “If the phone went and they said, ‘Would you come in and talk?’ of course I would talk to them.”

Richard Madeley appears on This is My House at 9pm on BBC One on Thursday April 22 2021.

