How old is Mr Motivator and is he still doing workouts?

Mr Motivator made a bit of a comeback over the last year thanks to increasing demands for at home workouts during lockdown.

But how old is he now? And where can we access his workouts?

And does he still live in the UK?

Get the answer to these questions and more below…

How old is Mr Motivator now?

Mr Motivator was born on 15 November, 1952 in Jamaica.

Read more: Bradley Walsh to become a grandad as daughter confirms pregnancy

As of February 2021, he is 68 years old.

Have you tried his workouts? (Credit: SplashNews)

What is Mr Motivator’s real name?

We’re sorry to break it to you but Mr Motivator is not this popular workout guru’s real name.

In fact, his real name is Derrick Errol Evans. And he is an MBE.

Why did he have to leave the UK?

Mr Motivator became very popular on daytime television in the 1990’s for his easy to follow and feel good workout routines.

Read more: Piers Morgan lashes out at Gemma Collins trolls ahead of special

But he unexpectedly quit his fitness presenting role in 2000 on GMTV.

A few years later he returned to Jamaica for the health of his daughter.

Here he set up an eco tourist resort and also a paintball destination.

Mr Motivator with Gordon Brown in 2009 (Credit: SplashNews)

Writing in his book, he explained: “As a child, in 2003, she was having breathing problems, so we moved back to Jamaica where her health improved, and opened eco-tourism resort H’Evans Scent and the PaintSplat paintball centre.”

However, he continued to return to the UK several times a year for entertainment bookings.

Where does he live now?

In 2018, Mr Motivator returned to the UK with his family, settling in Manchester.

And by 2020 – he realised he was back in demand due to the sudden explosion in home workouts.

With millions stuck at home, suddenly his retro workouts regained popularity.

Where can I find Mr Motivator workouts?

Many Mr Motivator workouts are available to stream.

Last year he also joined HealthCheck UK Live on the BBC – some of which is still available to stream online.

But his official workout videos are mainly available on his YouTube channel.

Here, viewers have access to dozens of workouts. Most of which are less than 15 minutes in length.

What has he said about the NHS?

Mr Motivator is an ardent supporter of the NHS.

But he thinks unfit people and smokers should pay to receive its services.

Speaking to The Sun earlier this year he argued: “You have got to treat everybody, but what really bugs me is that you know the warnings; if you pay no attention to it well then maybe you should be digging your hand in your pocket and paying more towards your treatment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derrick Evans MBE (@realmrmotivator)

Before adding: “You cannot deny someone treatment no matter the ailment, but maybe if I was warned by the doctor and it was listed in 1983 that you were warned, ‘If you don’t do this, you know, it is going to happen’; well if you need treatment maybe you should be paying a further ten percent into the NHS.”

Are you a fan of Mr Motivator? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.