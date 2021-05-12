How old is Martin Lewis and who is his famous BBC TV presenter wife?

12 May 2021, 19:00 | Updated: 12 May 2021, 16:47

Martin Lewis meets people who go to extremes to save money in his new ITV series – but who is his famous wife?

How old is he and what’s his net worth?

Here’s everything you need to know about Martin and his ITV show Extreme Savers.

Martin Lewis returns to ITV with his series Extreme Savers (Credit: ITV1)

Who is Martin Lewis and how is he famous?

Martin Lewis started his career as a financial journalist and broadcaster.

After graduating in journalism at Cardiff University, he became a producer for the BBC Business Unit working on the BBC Radio Five Live business programmes.

He went on to appear on satellite channel Simply Money, fronted by Angela Rippon, and contributed to a “Deal of the Week” column in the Sunday Express.

In 2003, he founded his own website, called MoneySavingExpert.com.

Eventually, Martin presented Money Saving Expert slots on Channel 5’s daytime show, Open House with Gloria Hunniford.

He went on to work as a business and personal finance reporter for BBC One’s Breakfast News.

He has also presented a daytime ITV series called Make Me Rich and C5’s It Pays to Watch!

Martin regularly appears as a money saving expert on ITV’s Tonight, Good Morning Britain, This Morning and Lorraine.

In 2012, he began co-presenting The Martin Lewis Money Show, initially with Saira Khan, and more recently with Angellica Bell.

The Queen awarded him an OBE in 2014 for services to consumer rights and charitable services.

How old is he and where is he from?

Martin Steven Lewis was born on May 09 1972 in Withington, Manchester.

Martin, who is Jewish, is currently 49 years old.

Tragically, Martin lost his mother in a car accident during his childhood.

He later became a patron of the children’s bereavement charity Grief Encounter and an advocate for life insurance.

The cash expert also presents The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (Credit: ITV1)

Who is Martin Lewis’ wife?

Martin married his long-term partner Lara Lewington in May 31 2009.

BBC viewers will recognise Lara from BBC’s technology programme Click.

She co-presents the show with Spencer Kelly and appears on other radio and TV shows talking about technology.

She has also been the technology columnist for Woman magazine.

The 42-year-old previously delivered the weather for 5 News.

The pair welcomed their first child Sapphire in November 01 2012.

What is his net worth?

Martin has put his money know-how to good use and now is reportedly worth millions.

According to The Sunday Times Rich List 2020, he has an estimated net worth of £128million.

Martin set up his successful Moneysavingexpert.com for just £100 in 2003.

He then sold it to price comparison specialist Moneysupermarket.com in an £87m deal in 2012.

Martin Lewis and wife Lara Lewington attend the ITV Gala at the Palladium Theatre (Credit: Splash)

What is Martin Lewis’ website?

Martin Lewis’ website is MoneySavingExpert.com.

He created the website MoneySavingExpert.com to give advice on money saving techniques to consumers.

Martin founded the website in 2003, on which he promises to “cut your costs and fight your corner”.

Martin Lewis’ Extreme Savers on ITV1

In the first of a new series, Martin Lewis meets people who go to extreme lengths to save money.

These include a man who cleans and showers in rainwater and a woman who swears by reusable toilet roll.

The mind boggles!

Viewers are also introduced to a competition addict who ‘won’ her baby.

Martin Lewis’ Extreme Savers starts on Wednesday May 12 2021 at 8pm on ITV1.

