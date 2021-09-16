How old is Mariella Frostrup and how did her career in the media begin?

Mariella Frostrup is famed for her husky voice, journalism skills and presenting prowess.

Tonight she’ll be seen hunting for treasure on BBC2’s Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

She’ll be joined by her friend, fashion designer Pearl Lowe.

But what else do we know about Mariella?

Where was Mariella Frostrup born?

Mariella, 58, was born in Oslo, Norway, in November 1962.

When she was seven her family moved to a small village in County Wicklow in Ireland.

Her Norwegian father was reportedly an alcoholic who died aged 44 when she was 15, and was a journalist on The Irish Times.

Her Scottish-born mother was an artist.

After the death of her father Mariella quit Ireland and moved to London.

What did she do early on in her career?

Mariella Frostrup worked in public relations for almost 10 years from before her career took off in 1989.

She began presenting Channel 4 music show Big World Café alongside Eagle-Eye Cherry and Jazzie B, before moving on to ITV’s film criticism show Video View.

Read more: Antigues Roadshow BBC – Two sisters get shock as statue is valued at £30k

After that the sky was the limit for Mariella, and her career rocketed.

She has interviewed a host of global celebrities and politicians, including a question and answer event with Gordan Brown, and presented on BBC Radio 4.

Mariella starred as herself in Absolutely Fabulous and the series Coupling.

As a journalist and critic she has written for The Guardian, The Observer, The Mail on Sunday, Harpers Bazaar and the New Statesman.

Mariella is also an art critic and has been on the judging panels for the Man Booker Prize, the Orange Prize for Fiction and the Evening Standard British Film Awards.

The gravelly-voiced presenter and writer has also dubbed herself Menopause Mariella having written and spoken about the subject widely in the past year.

You may also recognise her as one of the voices urging ‘please mind the doors’ on the London Underground.

And let’s not forget those five times she’s been awarded the prestigious honour of ‘Britain’s Sexiest Voice’.

Yes, really, that’s a thing.

Mariella Frostrup at the V&A Summer Party in 2019 (splashinews.com)

Is Mariella Frostrup married?

Mariella has been married to human rights campaigner and top lawyer Jason McCue since 2003.

The beauty of it is that we’re in our own little world.

The couple have two children, Molly and Danny, now in their late teens.

The family split their time between London and their ‘idyllic’ home in Somerset.

Mariella says: “It’s not the biggest property, nor the most practical in terms of space, but all I can see is the river, trees and our garden. The beauty of it is that we’re in our own little world.”

Read more: Antiques Roadshow presenter John Bly admits he didn’t film a single show sober

She was previously married to Richard Jobson. The couple split in 1984 after five years together.

What is Mariella Frostrup’s net worth?

Mariella’s net worth is thought to be around £1.5 million, although guesstimates have put it as up to £5 million.

Whichever is right, it reflects a heck of a career.

Who are Mariella Frostrup’s A-list pals?

She’s interviewed hundreds of celebrities and used to be a bit of a party girl when she was younger.

Friends she confessed to according to The Mirror include George Clooney, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, and Stephen Norris from the band New Order.

Mariella spent three days at a hotel bar drinking with Clooney after they met at the Cannes Film Festival, and later denied an affair.

In an interview with the Daily Mail she said : ‘The reason I’ve maintained an enormous degree of feet-on-the-ground, normal living, through varying degrees of success and infamy, is that I’ve never been interested in that other public Frostrup. She leads a totally independent life out there.

“I’m sometimes in admiration, sometimes abject horror at her antics as described by the wider media. But it’s not me and it’s not my life.”

Columnist for Harper’s Bazaar leaves the title’s Women of the Year Awards held at Claridge’s Hotel in London, UK.

When is Mariella next on TV?

Tonight is episode 16, series 9 of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

Mariella is joined by her friend Pearl Lowe and dealer Raj Bisram and auctioneer James Braxton in their favourite county of Somerset.

The art lover will be seen uncovering Norwegian jewellery, African sculptures and some traditional English furniture.

Join them on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip on BBC2 at 7pm.

Let us know what you think about their adventures on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix