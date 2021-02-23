How old is Lucy Worsley and is the Blitz Spirit host married?

Lucy Worsley is hosting the new BBC series Blitz Spirt with Lucy Worsley.

An enthusiastic and eloquent historian, Lucy has become synonymous with fascinating history documentaries.

But where did she learn about history? And which history books has she written?

And what of her personal life? Is she married?

Find out more about BBC historian Lucy Worsley below…

How old is Lucy Worsley? Is she married?

Lucy was born on December 18, 1973.

As of February 2021, this makes her 47.

She is married to architect Mark Hines, marrying in 2011. The couple live together at their Southwark, London home and they do not have any children.

How did Lucy first get into history?

Lucy says she became fascinated with history from a young age, and earned a first class honours degree in Ancient and Modern History at New College, Oxford in 1995.

While in 2001 she earned her Phd from the University of Sussex, and received an honorary doctor of letters from the same institution in 2015.

In 2018, she was awarded her OBE for her services to History and to Heritage.

In addition to being a writer and a television presenter, she is also a curator and Joint Chief Curator at Historic Royal Palaces.

Which history shows has Lucy Worsley presented?

Lucy has hosted dozens of documentaries. And has served as a talking head on various history based programs.

The majority of her shows have been on the BBC, but she has also hosted several shows for The History Channel.

Her documentary hits include the likes of Inside the World of Henry VIII, A Very British Murder, A Very British Romance.

And also The Real Versailles, Jane Austen: Behind Closed Doors and now Blitz Spirit with Lucy Worsley.

Has Lucy Worsley written any books?

Lucy has written many factual historical books and also several young adult novels.

Her history books include: Queen Victoria: Daughter, Wife, Mother, Widow, If Walls Could Talk: An intimate history of the home, Jane Austen At Home: A Biography and Cavalier: The Story of a 17th Century Playboy.

Meanwhile her novels include: The Austen Girls, My Name is Victoria and Eliza Rose.

What is Blitz Spirit on BBC One about?

Blitz Spirt is a one-off documentary that explores how six everyday people helped foster and promote the Blitz spirit in World War II.

Between 1940 and 1941 the Nazis strategically dropped bombs across the UK – with East London most greatly affected.

Lucy traces each of their stories and how each unsung hero played a vital role in their community.

What has Lucy said about the Blitz?

While writing for The Telegraph, Lucy explains that she couldn’t help but make comparisons between the Blitz and the current COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, she writes that this helped inspire her to create this documentary.

Lucy writes: “But what I wanted to do most in the programme is to celebrate the work of the volunteers in the Blitz who – on top of their day jobs – gave their time as ARP wardens and firewatchers and auxiliary nurses.

“It is based around the diaries of six real ‘ordinary’ individuals who did extraordinary things for others at a time of crisis, just as it’s happening now, in our communities, in our vaccination centres and in the NHS.

“Both sets of volunteers, then as now, put themselves in harm’s way, on the front line, so that – as the Second World War slogan goes – the rest of us can keep calm and carry on.”

Blitz Spirit with Lucy Worsley airs on Tuesday evening at 20.30pm on BBC One.

