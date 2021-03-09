Julie Walters narrates the delightful ITV series for The Love of Britain, but how old is she and does she have a husband and children?

The award-winning actress takes viewers on a journey of some of the nation’s most picturesque spots.

But here we take you on a trip down memory lane of her life and career.

How old is Julie Walters?

Julie Walters was born on February 22, 1950.

Read more: Body language expert delivers verdict on Harry and Meghan

As of March 2021, she is 71.

Julie at the 2018 BAFTAs (Credit: SplashNews)

What is Julie Walters’ real name?

Julie’s first name is actually Julia, not Julie.

Her full name is Julia Mary Walters.

Read more: Is Stacey Solomon leaving Loose Women?

However, she has always used the stage name Julie Walters.

Who did Julie Walters play in Harry Potter?

Julie played Mrs Weasley, aka Molly Weasley, in the Harry Potter movies.

Julie at the Paddington 2 premiere (Credit: SplashNews)

What are some of her other famous movies?

Julie’s acting career is extensive.

Some of her stand-out work includes roles in Mamma Mia!, Calendar Girls, Paddington, Educating Rita and Billy Elliott.

She is also particularly well-known for her role of Petula in the television series Dinner Ladies.

Has she won an Oscar?

Julie has not won an Academy Award.

However, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Billy Elliot and Best Actress in Educating Rita.

She has won numerous other awards – including four BAFTA TV Awards, a BAFTA Fellowship, two International Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.

Julie Walters with her husband Grant (Credit: SplashNews)

Is she married? And does she have any children?

Julie married Grant Roffey in 1997. However, they began dating in 1987.

They share a daughter Maisie Mae, who was born in 1988.

Grant is a former AA patrolman and he now runs an organic farm.

Julie gushed over her man to Female First.

She said: “I have a lot to thank him for.

“I know there were tears in his eyes when I won my lifetime BAFTA award in 2014 because he’s a big softie. His support over the years has been everything to me.”

Did she have cancer?

Julie battled Stage III bowel cancer in 2018.

She did not reveal her diagnosis publicly until 2020 and said she would be taking a break from acting.

But she changed her mind, and towards the end of her year agreed to reprise her role of Rosie in Mamma Mia 3!

She explained to Victoria Derbyshire last year that she feared she wouldn’t wake up from anaesthetic after undergoing surgery.

Yet she felt ‘absolutely marvellous’ upon waking up.

She continued: “I said to the night nurse, ‘Is Love Island on?’ – because we were talking about it – and we watched it together.

“It was only a couple of days later I thought, I feel exhausted, and a bit low actually.” Finally, she confirmed she’d been given the all-clear and was now cancer free. Meanwhile her daughter Maisie battled lymphoblastic leukaemia as a child. But was given the all-clear when she was six.