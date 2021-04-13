How old is Jayde Adams and where is the Snackmasters presenter from?

Snackmasters aims the spotlight at the Wagon Wheel this week (Tuesday April 13 2021), with Jayde Adams taking a tour of the factory – but who is she?

How old is she and where is she from?

Here’s everything you need to know about the comedian and actress.

Jayde Adams’ Serious Black Jumper is available to watch on Amazon Prime (Credit: Amazon Prime)

Read more: First Dates star Fred Sirieix shows off new longer hair on The One Show

Who is Jayde Adams and what is she famous for?

Jayde Adams is an award-winning comedian, famous for her stand-up comedy, acting and presenting.

She started performing stand-up comedy in 2011, following the premature death of her sister Jenna from an inoperable brain tumour.

The pair had previously danced competitively together for 13 years at their aunt’s dance school in Bristol.

Jayne went on to win the 2014 Funny Women award, and was nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2016 Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Her stand-up show about the feminist wardrobe staple ‘Serious Black Jumper’ is available to watch on Amazon Prime, and TikTok fans will no doubt be among her 80,000 followers.

Jayde has appeared as a panellist on 8 Out of 10 Cats, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Taskmaster.

Jayde also acts, appearing in Russell Howard’s 2015 A Gert Lush Christmas.

In 2019, she played opposite Miranda Richardson as Julia Petley in Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens, which was shown on Amazon Prime.

She presents the BAFTA-nominated TV show Snackmasters, which first aired on Channel 4 in 2019.

In January 2020, she hosted a new food show on Netflix and Channel 4 with Heston Blumenthal called Crazy Delicious.

Jayde Adams co-presented Crazy Delicious (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Is Fred Sirieix married and does he have children?

How old is she?

Jayde Pricilla Gail Adams was born on November 26 1984.

She is currently 36 years old.

Where is Jayde Adams from?

Jayde is from Bedminster, Bristol.

She attended several youth theatre groups in Bristol as a child, including Bristol Old Vic Youth Theatre but never formally trained in acting or singing.

She moved to Wales in 2004 to study Drama, Theatre and Media at the University of Glamorgan.

After moving to London, Jayde performed as an Adele impersonator on the drag scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rich Wilson (@iamrichwilson)

Is Jayde married?

Jayde is not married, but has been in a relationship with Rich Wilson since 2017.

The two share a love for all things funny, as Rich also works in stand-up.

Rich and Jayde have done stand-up tours together and they have also collaborated on the spin-off series of Rich’s successful podcast: Insane in the Fem Brain.

Rich is the father of two adult sons, Keanu and Bailey Wilson, but has no children with Jayde.

Fred Siriex with Tristan and Cyrus on Snackmasters as they try to recreate the Wagon Wheel (Credit: Channel 4)

Snackmasters episode two on Channel 4

Chef Tristan Welch takes on Cyrus Todiwala as they attempt to recreate the Wagon Wheel.

The duo study the texture of the marshmallow, the crumble of the biscuit and the chocolate’s reluctance to melt in the hand, before trying to make their own version from scratch.

They have seven days to perfect their replicas before a cook-off before a panel of Wagon Wheel bosses, who choose the winner.

First Dates dish Fred Sirieix watches over their efforts, while comedian and presenter Jayde Adams takes a tour of the factory to find out how the popular snack is really made.

Jayde Adams presents Snackmasters on Tuesday April 13 2021 at 9pm on Channel 4.

Are you a fan of Jayde Adams? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.