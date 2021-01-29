James Nesbitt is on The Graham Norton Show this Friday, alongside Billie Piper, but how did the two become friends?

The Northern Irish actor is well-known for his roles in Cole Feet, The Hobbit – and many more.

But how old is he? And what of his personal life? And how did he break into acting? Get the answers to these questions and more below…

How old is James Nesbitt?

James Nesbitt was born on January 15, 1965. As of 2021 he is 56 years old.

James Nesbitt and his pal Billie Piper join Graham Norton (Credit: SplashNews)

How did James Nesbitt get into acting?

James began acting as a teen, landing the part of the Artful Dodger at Riverside Theatre at just 13. He went on to graduate from the Central School of Speech and Drama in London – graduating in 1987 at 22.

This was followed by a string of theatre roles and small television roles. Before hitting it big time when he landed the role of Adam Williams in Cold Feet.

The series ran from 1998-2003 and then again from 2016-2020 – making James a British household name.

A multitude of additional television, advertising and movie roles ensued.

Stand-out roles include in Bloody Sunday, The Hobbit movies, Jekyll and Murphy’s Law.

He’s best known for starring in Cold Feet in the UK (Credit: SplashNews)

When did he work with Billie Piper?

James worked with Billie Piper in their racy adaptation of Canterbury Tales. The 2003 BBC series took a modern take on the Chaucer series.

The pair are believed to have remained friends since – and both appear on Friday’s The Graham Norton Show.

Billie and James have acted together (Credit: SplashNews)

Did James Nesbitt turn down Doctor Who?

James was reportedly offered to replace David Tennant in Doctor Who – for which his mate Billie Piper also used to star in.

But he dismissed the rumours and even told the BBC that it would be ‘career suicide’ for him to accept such an offer.

Has James Nesbitt won any awards?

James has won many prestigious awards over the years. In fact, this includes the National Television Award for Most Popular Comedy Performer for his role in Cold Feet and British Comedy Award for the Best TV Comedy Actor for Cold Feet in 2000.

James on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What is James Nesbitt’s net worth?

According to The Irish Times, James’ company Brown Cow Films is worth upwards of £4 million. However, his overall personal net worth is likely much higher.

Is James Nesbitt married?

James was married to English actress Sonia Forbes-Adam from 1994-2016. However, they first started dating in 1989.

Speaking of his divorce to the Radio Times in 2020, he said: “I certainly regret things, but I’m also aware that I can’t change them.

Before adding: “You can try to learn from it. I regret any pain that was caused.”

During his marriage a legal secretary sold a ‘kiss and tell’ story about her alleged affair with the actor.

James with his ex-wife Sonia (Credit: SplashNews)

Does he have any kids?

James and Sonia share two daughters – Peggy, 24, and Mary, 20. They are both actors too, and appeared in the final two Hobbit movies.

Is James Nesbitt single?

James Nesbitt’s current relationship status isn’t entirely confirmed. However, he has been photographed attending events with actress Katy Gleadhill since 2019. Thus she is believed to be his girlfriend.

James with his ex-wife and two daughters (Credit: SplashNews)

What was the famous James Nesbitt advert for?

James Nesbitt famously starred in multiple Yellow Pages ads. This included the hilarious ad when James unsuccessfully attempted to cut his niece’s hair. Only having to use the Yellow Pages to find a local hairdressers.

What’s he working on in 2021?

James Nesbitt starred in Bloodlands last year and he has just finished shooting the television drama series Stay Close.

It is expected to air on television later in 2021.

How to watch James Nesbitt on The Graham Norton Show

James will appear on The Graham Norton Show this Friday (January 29) at 10.35pm.

Once the episode has aired, it will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer

