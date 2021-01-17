How old is Finding Alice star Joanna Lumley and is she married?

Joanna Lumley is currently starring on the new ITV drama series Finding Alice.

The BAFTA winning actress, 74, has been a huge British star for decades now.

She was even awarded an OBE in 1995.

But how did she first become famous? Is she married? And does she have any children?

Find out the answer to all of these questions and more…

Joanna Lumley as Sarah Dillon in Finding Alice (Credit: ITV)

Who is Joanna Lumley in Finding Alice?

Joanna Lumley plays the character Sarah Dillon Finding Alice.

It is a drama starring Keeley Hawes, a part-time bridal shop assistant called Alice, who is soon engulfed with grief when her husband is found dead at the bottom of the stairs.

As she tries to unravel what happened, Alice, uncovers family secrets, debt and suspicion.

In the show, Joanna plays Sarah, Alice’s mother.

Sarah is a former model, who once had high ambitions of becoming rich and famous.

However, she settled for her then law student husband Roger.

After years in a lacklustre marriage, she’s become bitter, brutally honest and definitely not one to be messed with.

Joanna is a hugely successful English actor (Credit: SplashNews)

When did Joanna Lumley first become famous?

Joanna Lumley started out as a model in the 1960s.

But she first broke into mainstream fame when she starred as Purdey in The New Avengers.

A reboot of the original Avengers series, it ran from 1976-77.

Joanna went on to appear in a string of British television series throughout the 70’s and 80’s as well as several movies.

However, she is now mostly well-known for her unforgettable starring role in Absolutely Fabulous.

Joanna starred in the hit BBC comedy with Jennifer Saunders. Playing Patsy Stone, the series ran from 1992-2012 and she won two TV BAFTAS for her role.

Joanna was a Bond Girl and starred in Absolutely Fabulous (Credit: SplashNews)

Was Joanna Lumley a James Bond Girl?

Joanna Lumley was a Bond Girl in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Service.

She played ‘English Girl’ as one of Blofeld’s twelve Angels of Death.

Was Joanna Lumley in Coronation Street?

Joanna played none other than Ken Barlow’s girlfriend on Coronation Street.

Appearing on the cobbles for two months in 1973 as Elaine Perkins, her character famously turned down Ken’s proposal.

Jennifer Saunders with Joanna (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Joanna Lumley married?

Joanna Lumley is married.

She was married to English actor Jeremy Lloyd briefly in 1970.

She married conductor Stephen Barlow in 1986 and they remain married today.

How many children does Joanna have?

Joanna has one child, a son James, known as Jamie.

Born in 1967, Joanna was a single mother and has not shared who the father of Jamie is.

She is now a proud grandmother, as her son has two daughters, Alice and Emily.



What is Jonna Lumley’s net worth?

According to Express.co.uk Joanna has a net worth of approximately £13 million.

When is Finding Alice next on?

Finding Alice premieres on ITV this Sunday, January 17 at 10pm.

The episode will be available to stream on ITV Hub shortly after it airs.

Will you be watching?