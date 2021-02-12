Adrian Lester is stopping by on Friday night’s The Graham Norton Show to promote his starring role in the new play Hymn.

Due to lockdown it will be live-streamed from the Almeida Theatre this month.

But just who is Adrian? What is he famous for? And is he married? Get the answers to these questions and more below…

How old is Adrian Lester?

Adrian Lester was born on 14 August 1968.

As of February 2021, this makes him 52.

Adrian is a leading British creative (Credit: SplashNews)

What is Adrian Lester famous for?

Adrian is an established English actor who has had prominent roles in both British and American television shows.

He played Ellis Carter on US comedy drama Girlfriends and as Mickey Stone in the hit British series Hustle.

Read more: Piers Morgan drives Gemma Collins to tears in ‘heartbreaking’ chat

You may also recognise him from his roles in Bonekickers, The Rook, Red Band Society, Euphoria and most recently Life on BBC One.

He’s also appeared in several big budget movies – including Primary Colors and The Day After Tomorrow.

Adrian with the cast of The Rook (Credit: SplashNews)

Who did Adrian play in Life?

Last year Life aired on BBC and was a ratings success. Adrian played one of the lead roles as David.

While speaking to the BBC, Adrian described his character as: “My character David is a lecturer in Renaissance Literature and English at a university.

Read more: Why Buried by the Bernards is a must watch on Netflix

“He’s having a very tough time in his marriage and he’s suffering because of it. And then he meets someone new [Saira, played by Saira Choudhry] who he becomes very interested in…”

Adrian with his wife Lolita (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Adrian married?

Adrian is married to Lolita Chakrabarti and they have two daughters.

Lolita is an actress and writer. In fact, she is the writer of Hymn, which Adrian is starring in.

They have also cowritten a book together – Adrian Lester and Lolita Chakrabarti: A Working Diary (Theatre Makers).

In this dual diary they chronicle a year of their professional lives. And they offer invaluable advice to aspiring self-employed artists.

What’s next for the star?

In addition to starring in Hymn, Adrian is also appearing in an upcoming television movie version of Romeo and Juliet.

Starring as The Prince, the film is expected to be released later this year.

What do you think? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.