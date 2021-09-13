Patrick Baladi made his name playing David Brent’s nemesis on The Office, but this week he plays dodgy copper Ron Radford in Silent Witness.

He’s a handsome man, but how old is Patrick? What else has he starred in, and is he married?

Here’s everything you need to know about Patrick Baladi’s career and his family life.

***Warning: may contain mild spoilers from Silent Witness episode Bad Love***

Patrick Baladi made his name on The Office and plays Ron Radford in Silent Witness (Credit: Splash)

Who is Ron Radford in Silent Witness actor Patrick Baladi?

Patrick is an English actor and musician.

TV viewers probably know him best for starring in The Office and Line of Duty.

Patrick portrayed Michael Jackson in the Sky One drama Stella, and Stephen Holmes in the ITV thriller Marcella.

The actor first appeared on TV in 1995, when he was cast as an Orderly Sergeant in Soldier Soldier.

He went on to star in the 2004 film Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.

Since then, he’s popped up in Midsomer Murders (where he got electrocuted in his car).

Patrick has also starred in EastEnders, New Tricks, Mistresses, My Family and Jed Mercurio’s Bodies.

He appeared nude in the TV movie Consuming Passion, when Olivia Colman seduced him in the shower, and portrayed Dodi Al-Fayed in the 2007 TV docudrama Diana: Last Days of a Princess.

More recently, he played Darren in Breeders.

Ron Radford in Silent Witness: Who is Patrick Baladi’s character?

Patrick Baladi portrays Ron Radford in Silent Witness.

He appears in the episode Bad Love, airing on Monday September 13 2021.

Ron is introduced as an ex-detective, who is connected to the murder Nikki Alexander is investigating.

In fact, Ron is the abusive ex-boyfriend of the murder victim – and his DNA links him to the crime scene.

Patrick Baladi’s character Jimmy Lakewell was murdered in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC One)

Who did Patrick Baladi play in The Office?

Patrick is famous for playing Neil Godwin in the BBC sitcom The Office.

Neil became everything David Brent wanted to be – cool, handsome and charismatic.

He appeared in the second and final series of the award-winning show, as well as the subsequent The Office Christmas Special.

The role cemented Patrick as a comedic actor, as well as a serious one.

Who was Patrick Baladi’s character Jimmy Lakewell in Line of Duty?

In 2017, Patrick appeared in another iconic BBC TV show Line of Duty.

The actor joined the cast as solicitor Jimmy Lakewell for three episodes in 2017.

This was series four, which also starred Thandie Newton and Jason Watkins.

Jimmy was an old friend of Roz and Nick, and also a lawyer – pretty handy when you’re under investigation for corruption and murder.

Jimmy returned to play a crucial role in the final series – but was murdered in police custody for “being a rat”.

Patrick, seen here with Lorraine, plays retired detective Ron Radford in Silent Witness (Credit: ITV1)

How old is Patrick Baladi, the man who plays Ron Radford in Silent Witness?

Patrick Bashir Baladi was born on Christmas Day in 1971.

He is currently 49 years old.

Is Patrick Baladi married and does he have kids?

Patrick is married to Janie Erith, who he met at a party held by friend Keith Allen.

She gave birth to their daughter Kensa on September 4, 2016.

They live together in Gloucester.

He was previously married to actress/dancer Gemma Walker, who he married in January 2007 in Saint Lucia.

The actor has a daughter called Ava from this marriage, who was born on March 3 2007.

Patrick impressed the midwife when he assisted at Ava’s birth – thanks to his recollection of delivering a dummy baby in the drama series Bodies!

Patrick as Neil Godwin in The Office (Credit: BBC One)

Where is Patrick from?

Patrick was born in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, to an English mother, a midwife, and a Syrian father.

His father was a Syrian gynaecologist and obstetrician, who was once the gynaecologist to the wife of Colonel Gadaffi.

Patrick received his education in Libya and at a Jesuit boarding school in Lancashire.

Patrick Baladi appears as Ron Radford in Silent Witness on Monday September 13 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

