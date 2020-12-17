A new ITV documentary gives us a glimpse behind the scenes of the posh Savoy hotel during the festive season. But how much does it cost to stay at the Savoy at Christmas?

And what exactly does that money buy you?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Savoy at Christmas.

New butler Michael experiences his first Christmas at The Savoy hotel in London (Credit: ITV)

How much does it cost to stay at the Savoy at Christmas?

The Savoy Hotel is an historic hotel, located on the Strand in central London, England.

It’s known for its grandeur, so a stay over Christmas is pricey.

The Savoy promises a “Christmas surrounded by style and luxury”.

The Christmas Bubble Package includes overnight accommodation in a Superior Queen Room or above.

Breakfast is served in the privacy of your room or suite, and you get £75 credit per adult to spend on In-Room dining.

An indulgent three-course Christmas menu will be available to enjoy between 24 and 26 December.

Valet parking is also available for guests.

The Covid-secure bubble package is available to book from today for stays from December 22 to 27 2020.

Rates start from £550, inclusive of VAT, and include a discretionary service charge at 5 per cent.

London is now in Tier 3, so the restaurants and bars are closed and food will be delivered to your room.

What’s Christmas at the Savoy like?

This year, Christmas at the Savoy looks very different to previous years.

Due to the hotel being in Tier 3, the famous bars and restaurants are closed.

A Christmas dinner at Gordon Ramsay’s Savoy Grill usually involves a seven-course Christmas lunch.

On a normal year, the restaurant has three sittings and serves up 4,500 dishes in total on Christmas Day.

The Savoy at Christmas airs on Thursday December 17 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Christmas Day lunch at the Savoy

A Christmas Day menu usually sets you back £250.

This includes a chef’s selection of canapés.

Other delights come in the form of pumpkin velouté, Périgord truffle and a soufflé with an aged Cheddar sauce.

The main event is a roast Norfolk turkey with stuffing, cranberry sauce and ALL the trimmings.

There’s beef wellington or Dover sole for those who opt out of the traditional feast.

If desserts are your thing, there’s orange sorbet in Champagne foam, or Christmas pudding served with brandy crème anglaise.

A selection of British and Irish cheese, served with walnut bread and quince is also available for those with less of a sweet tooth.

Anyone else feeling hungry right now?

How much is the Royal Suite at the Savoy?

The Royal Suite starts at £14,000 per night.

It’s the jewel in the Savoy’s crown, taking up the entire riverside of the fifth floor and offering views of the River Thames and London landmarks.

A chic sitting room opens onto an extensive living area boasting its own private luxury bar.

The morning room provides the ideal intimate space for relaxed dining, and the bedroom has been designed for ultimate comfort.

Positioned next to the bedroom is a spacious walk-in dressing room with cedar-lined wardrobes.

An impressive en-suite bathroom offers a deep Jacuzzi bathtub and invigorating steam shower.

The less pricey but still tear-inducing Savoy Suite costs £6,500 per night.

Double rooms at the hotel start at £450 per night. All rates exclude breakfast.

The Savoy Hotel on the Strand, looking quiet during lockdown (Credit: Wayne Howes / Pexels)

The Savoy at Christmas on ITV

The ITV documentary goes behind the scenes of the decadent London hotel over the festive season.

This was filmed during last year’s Christmas and New Year period, so does not reflect the current climate.

Staff prepare to welcome guests during the hotel’s most profitable time of the year.

Head butler Sean warns new recruit Michael of how busy he is going to be.

Meanwhile restaurant director Anne prepares the four restaurants and her 160 staff.

Cameras also follow regular guest Howell Harris as he spends his first Christmas at the hotel since his mother died.

The staff go above and beyond to make sure he has a holiday to remember.

The Savoy at Christmas airs on Thursday December 17 2020 at 9pm on ITV.

