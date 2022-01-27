Spin to Win is a popular segment on This Morning that gives the public a chance to win some exciting prizes.

After all, who doesn’t love a cash prize?

Just about anyone can get enter the competition – and here’s how to get involved.

Rochelle Humes joined Phillip Schofield on the Spin to Win wheel this week (Credit: ITV)

How do I enter Spin to Win on This Morning?

Spin to Win is an exciting competition on This Morning that runs Monday to Thursday and the way to enter is so simple.

In order to enter, all you need is the This Morning app!

Once you have downloaded the app, head over to the WIN section, fill out a form and discover the password for today.

The competition closes at 9.30am each day, so make sure you’re online to fill out the form first thing.

The passphrase for Monday (January 31) is Good Golly Miss Molly – so make sure you’re ready!

Read more: Who is This Morning star Lisa Snowdon engaged to? When is her wedding?

Each day, co presenters Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will call the winner live on air and you must answer the call with the password.

If viewers don’t know the password or answer with “hello”, they will hang up the call immediately.

Holly and Phil will then spin the wheel of prizes to reveal what you have won!

If you don’t fancy your changes on the wheel, you can opt for the balls, which contain the same prizes.

Phil is in charge of the wheel and Holly is in charge of the balls.

Lot’s of incredible prizes can be won on the Spin to Win wheel (Credit: ITV)

What are the prizes?

The Spin to Win wheel offers a great chance to win some incredible prizes!

The wheel has 12 sections and each section is labeled with a different prize that will blow your mind.

The prizes are usually cash amounts that range between £750 and £3,000.

However, the prizes are subject to change at any moment and can sometimes include holiday or spa vouchers.

After that, viewers are given the chance to win a bag of “schizzle”.

These are items that are available in the online This Morning shop and include mugs, puzzles and merchandise from the show.

Viewers have to answer a question about the show to win – although Holly and Phil always end up telling the caller the answer and giving them the additional prize.

Spin to Win is only played when co hosts Holly and Phil are on the show (Credit: ITV)

Why isn’t Spin to Win played when Holly and Phil are off?

This Morning viewers were left fearing that Spin to Win was axed back in 2020.

This is because the popular segment was absent from the ITV daytime show, when Holly and Phill were replaced with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Read more: This Morning viewers in hysterics over Phillip Schofield’s swipe at Boris Johnson

However, Spin to Win made a swift return when Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield were back on the show.

Nobody knows why it is different when Holly and Phil aren’t there but the segment continues to run the same when they are.

Saying that, the game has run while Rochelle Humes has been covering for Holly during her two-week hiatus.

Is the This Morning app free?

Yes, the This Morning app is completely free.

All you have to do is download it from the app store and fill in your details.

Then you’re all set to compete in the draw until your heart’s content!

Will you be entering Spin to Win? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.