Series four of The Hit List starts tonight (October 2) on BBC One – but how do you apply for a spot on the show?

Hosted by husband and wife team Rochelle and Marvin Humes, The Hit List sees music fans battle it out to win £10,000.

So how can you be in with a chance of winning the jackpot?

Read on and we’ll let you know!

Celebrity specials hosted by Rochelle and Marvin have gone out ahead of the new series (Credit: BBC)

What happens on the BBC music quiz show?

Music lovers everywhere are jumping at the opportunity to test their knowledge for the chance to win big.

And you don’t get much bigger than £10,000 when it comes to quiz show prizes.

The Hit List is a game show which sees contestants in pairs try to name as many hit songs and artists as they can.

But in a finale twist, the £10k jackpot prize begins to drop after five seconds of each track being played.

So do you know your Lady Gaga from the Libertines, or your Kylie from Kool and the Gang?

If you do, you could just win big!

Three pairs of contestants battle it out for a jackpot of £10,000 (Credit: BBC)

How can I apply for The Hit List?

Keep your eyes peeled on the BBC Take Part homepage here for application details.

Currently you can apply to be on Mastermind, Pointless, DIY SOS and Bargain Hunt, among other BBC favourites.

However, applications for the fourth season of The Hit List – which is on screen now – closed back in the spring.

A fifth series is looking likely, and applications would be due to open as soon as the current series ends.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to win £10,000 it’s time to apply for The Hit List (Credit: BBC)

Is there any way to apply for The Hit List now?

If you can’t wait till then, you can email the programme makers to express your interest.

Hit them up at hitlist@tuesdayschild.tv.

And don’t forget to give us a shout out if you do manage to get on the show!

Tune into The Hit List tonight (October 2) at 6pm on BBC One.

