How did Stephen Bailey become famous? Celebs on The Farm host is a comedian!

Stephen Bailey is the host of the latest series of Celebs on The Farm on MTV.

But who is he? Is he a comedian? And what else has he been on?

Is Stephen Bailey a comedian?

Yes! Stephen Bailey is a comedian who has successfully transitioned from stand-up to comedic television hosting.

Stephen started out in the stand-up comedy circuit and has performed many times over the years at Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival.

He has also toured nationally in several sold out comedy tours.

And he’s served as the opening act for the likes of Katherine Ryan and Jenny Eclair.

Where is Stephen Bailey from?

Stephen grew up in Manchester, hence his Manchurian accent. Specifically, he is from Denton, in Greater Manchester.

When was Stephen Bailey on ITV?

Stephen served as an Agony Aunt on Zoe Ball’s Saturday and Sunday morning ITV slot in 2018.

However, the show was short-lived, as the radio DJ quit her hosting role once she took over from Chris Evans on Radio 2.

How old is Stephen Bailey?

Stephen is believed to be around 34 years old

How long has Stephen hosted Celebs on The Farm?

Stephen has hosted Celebs on The Farm since it first began back in 2018.

He also presented the Celebs on The Ranch, a 2019 spin-off set in Arizona, California.

Is Stephen Bailey on Love Island?

Stephen Bailey has not been on Love Island nor hosted the show.

However, he has co-hosted the after show – Love Island: After Sun.

And appeared on podcasts about the reality series.

What else has he been on?

Stephen has also narrated ITV Be’s Ferne McCann: First Time Mum and served as a host for Takeshi Castle on Comedy Central.

You’ve also likely seen him as a talking head on many celebrity and pop culture documentaries.

Or as a panelist on The Wright Stuff or as a contender on Celebrity Mastermind.

What has Stephen said about his sexuality?

Stephen says that being a gay comedian can be challenging in the British media industry.

In fact, he even says he’s been rejected from gigs in the past because of it.

In an essay written by Stephen for the i newspaper, he explained: “Unless, it is a

‘gay night’, it is very rare that there is more than one gay comedian on the bill.

“Even on screen, there are problems. I have been rejected from TV shows before because ‘we’ve already got one’.”

Which celebrities are on Celebs on The Farm this year?

This year Stephen is hosting from a muddy farm in Scarborough.

And he is joined by the likes of: Lady Colin Campbell, Kerry Katona, Shaun Williamson, Montana Brown, Malique Thompson Dwyer, Duncan James, Cheryl Hole, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Holly Hagan and Linda Robson.

How to watch Celebs on The Farm 2021

Celebs on The Farm is on weekday evenings at 9pm on MTV.

Past episodes can be streamed on MTV if it is part of your channel subscription package.

Episodes from previous seasons are also available to stream on Channel 5’s app My5.

