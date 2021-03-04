Sayeeda Warsi continues her stand up comedy attempts on Channel 4’s Stand Up and Deliver but how did she become a Baroness?

Here she tries her hand at making a roomful of perfect strangers laugh in a bid to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

How old is the Baroness and what is her role in politics?

What is Sayeeda Warsi famous for?

Sayeeda Warsi is a Conservative politician, member of the House of Lords and lawyer.

She served as co-Chairwoman of the Conservative Party from 2010-2012.

During the Cameron-Clegg coalition, she served as Minister without portfolio, then Minister of State for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and then the Minister of State for Faith and Communities.

She was raised to the peerage in 2007, and is the first Muslim woman to attend Cabinet.

Why did she resign from her government job?

Sayeeda stepped down from her role in the Conservative Party in 2012.

She claimed her resignation was over David Cameron’s support of Israel.

She described the Israel-Gaza policy as “morally indefensible” and called for an arms embargo on Israel.

How did she become a Baroness?

After being appointed Shadow Minister for Community Cohesion in 2007, she was created a life peer of as Baroness Warsi, of Dewsbury in the County of West Yorkshire.

She was the youngest member of the House of Lords at the time.

How old is she?

Sayeeda was born on March 28, 1971.

As of this time of publication, she is 49.

Is she married? Kids?

She was married to her cousin Naeem from 1990-2007. They had one daughter together, Aamna.

In 2009 she married Iftikhar Azam. They live together with their five children in Wakefield.

What has she said about stand-up comedy?

Sayeeda says she is excited to give stand up comedy a go.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she said: “After I got over the fear and the sheer panic of what I’d agreed to do I had to keep on focusing on why I was going it.

“But I thoroughly enjoyed it. And I had an absolutely fabulous mentor.

“And I really hope you enjoy the program tonight.”

What has she said about Nick Helm?

On the Channel 4 specials, Nick Helm serves as Sayeeda’s comedy mentor.

As a staunch liberal, he made it clear that he doesn’t support the Tories to Sayeeda.

But she said on GMB that she wasn’t that phased by his disapproval.

She explained: “I think because he was so honest. To be fair coming from the world of politics it was really quite refreshing.

“For someone to tell me to my face ‘I really don’t like you, not that I don’t know anything about you, and I really don’t want to work with you’ and I really found that quite refreshing and endearing.”

She says she took him to her hometown and he soon realised that she came from humble beginnings.

Sayeeda added: “I think he realised that it is very easy to make judgements on people based on one part of their identity.”

Stand Up and Deliver continues on Channel 4 at 9pm.

