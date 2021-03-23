Kate Garraway is the devoted wife to Derek Draper but when did they meet and get married?

The Good Morning Britain host details Derek’s battle with COVID in documentary Kate Garraway: Finding Derek.

The former I’m A Celebrity contestant, 53, will open up about her husband, 53, and the devastating decline of his physical health.

And how she is keeping her family together in these turbulent times.

Here we take a look at how Kate and Derek first met and more about their love story.

How did Kate Garraway and Derek Draper meet?

Kate first met Derek in 2004. She was introduced through a mutual friend, former GMTV political editor Gloria De Piero.

Read more: Kate Garraway ‘told to dump Derek Draper’ amid COVID battle

However, Kate said she wasn’t that bothered at first, and initially ignored his attention.

Kate wasn’t convinced about Derek at first (Credit: SplashNews)

Speaking to The Times, Kate said: “Derek arrived thinking it was a date and that I was being incredibly cool by ignoring him.”

Then when she did agree to go on a formal date with him, HE tried to cancel.

She continued: “He asked me out, but the day of our date called to say he had a clash

“He’d promised to serve wine at an amateur watercolour painting exhibition at his church.

Read more: Is Kate Garraway leaving Good Morning Britain?

“I really thought it was a wind-up. But I turned up and he was indeed serving wine to the congregation in a salmon-pink jumper.” Fortunately Kate was impressed by his good deed, and their relationship soon formed into a full-blown romance.

In the early stages of their courtship, Kate was in and out of hospital with a kidney cyst.

Derek dutifully cared for her throughout – completely winning Kate over.

Derek and Kate at an event in 2009 (Credit: SplashNews)

When did Kate and Derek get married?

Kate and Derek got married in 2005, just a year after they began dating.

They married at a low-key ceremony at St Mary’s Parish Club in Chorley.

Kate said she was surprised to see former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole at the ceremony.

She then discovered that Derek had secretly taken dance lessons for the big day.

Who was Kate married to before?

Kate was married to Ian Rumsey from 1998-2002. He is a journalist and Kate’s former boss at Meridien.

There were rumours at the time that their split was caused by Ian’s alleged infidelity.

However, Ian fiercely denied this at the time.



Kate said in a statement: “It’s always terribly sad when a marriage comes to an end. I’m disappointed that what’s a very private matter has been brought into the public domain.

“I was dismayed by reports in the papers because they are substantially inaccurate.”

Derek and Kate married in 2005 (Credit: SplashNews)

How many children do Derek and Kate have?

Derek and Kate have two children – a daughter Darcey, 15, and William, 11.

Kate had to single-handedly home school her children during lockdown.

However, she revealed earlier this month that they were all thrilled about their return to school.

Speaking on GMB, Kate said: “Actually to be honest, they are very excited about seeing friends at school and getting back into the swing of it.

“But probably not as excited as mums and dads out there.”

Did they Kate and Derek renew their vows?

Kate and Derek planned to renew their wedding vows after Kate’s stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Following their emotional reunion in the Aussie jungle, Derek got down on one knee and proposed to Kate again.

He’d initially intended to do it in front of the cameras, but he was too teary eyed at their initial embrace.

Derek with children Darcey and William on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Kate later explained to You: “When Derek came to meet me after I left the jungle, he was planning to propose to me again [with the ring, in front of the TV cameras], but he got overwhelmed and burst into tears.

“The kids leapt out and surprised me, and Darcey said, “Oh Dad – you didn’t do it!” So he got down on one knee and proposed… and I said yes, obviously.”

However, sadly the renewal of vows have not happened as a result of Derek’s battle with coronavirus.

She told Fabulous magazine in April of last year: “We’d planned the wedding for the end of summer, but I don’t suppose we’ll be booking anything now because we don’t really know what we can do.”

What does Derek Draper do for a living?

Derek first shot to fame as Labour Party political lobbyist and spin-doctor.

But he retrained as a psychotherapist at The Wright Institute in Berkeley, California.

Since then he has run a psychotherapist clinic, and held various other leadership roles.

Derek on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

How long has Derek Draper had COVID?

Derek entered ICU after testing positive for coronavirus in March 2020.

He is believed to be the longest surviving COVID-19 patient in the UK.

In the trailer for Finding Derek, Kate says: “Derek is the sickest person the team of doctors have treated this year. Is he going to be able to come back or will he be alive but no longer the person he was?”

Derek was in an induced coma for three months. Now awake, Kate has said that his communication is limited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

Recently speaking to The Mirror, she explained: “Things have regressed a little bit this year since January, but how much that is to do with the restrictions of not being able to visit, is unclear.

“It felt like we were moving forward at Christmas, now it feels like we’ve slipped back.

“And I’ve felt like I’m sort of hanging over the side of a ship, trying to hold onto him, so that when he kind of bobs up from this ocean of unconsciousness, you can see him sort of click in and you don’t know whether it’s because he can suddenly find a way to get out.”

How to watch Kate Garraway: Finding Derek

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek is on ITV tonight, March 23, at 9pm.

It will be available to stream on ITV Hub after it airs.

Will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.