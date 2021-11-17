I’m A Celebrity is known for making celebrity contestants participate in thrilling trials in the Australian jungle or, in the case of 2020 and 2021, a pretty chilly Welsh castle.

But while the contestants sleep in hammocks, shower in waterfalls and eat unusual foods, where do hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly stay?

It’s fair to say they’re most certainly not roughing it and living on a diet of rice and beans…

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly stay somewhere more luxurious than the celebs and crew (Credit: Splash News)

Where are Ant and Dec staying during I’m A Celebrity 2021?

This year Ant and Dec are rumoured to be staying at Bodysgallen Hall near Llandudno.

Instead of rice and beans, Ant and Dec will enjoy the hotel’s 3 AA Rosette award-winning restaurant.

The luxury Welsh hotel is also known for its grand spa, which has a large swimming pool and a sauna.

Each guest room has beautiful views of the gardens and parkland, and some even have far reaching views of Snowdonia.

Some of the individual cottages also have their own private gardens.

The hotel is set on Pydew Mountain, which is only 12 miles away from Gwrych Castle, where the poor celebrity contestants are based.

Other rumours suggest Ant and Dec will hole up in luxury cottages in the foothills of Snowdonia.

Bodysgallen Hall in Wales is thought to be Ant and Dec’s I’m A Celebrity base (Credit: Bodysgallen Hall)

Where will the I’m A Celebrity crew be staying?

The crew are said to be staying at The Golden Sands Holiday Park in Rhys this year.

The fun-packed holiday park is home to cosy low-cost caravans, a heated swimming pool and a multi-sports court.

It also has it’s own access to Kinmel Bay beach.

The caravan park is a convenient 15 minutes from Gwrych Castle so the crew members can easily commute.

The Palazzo Versace Hotel is the show’s Australian home from home (Credit: SplashNews

Where did they stay in Australia?

The I’m A Celebrity hosts and their crew usually stay in the five-star Palazzo Versace hotel in Queensland, Australia.

The glamorous hotel has an exclusive waterfront setting and more than 200 luxurious suites.

It’s also home to a famed day spa, fine dining restaurants and a 63-metre pool area.

Every night, Ant and Dec would retreat to their opulent hotel rooms with Versace furnishings and a private terrace.

This was also where I’m A Celebrity stars would come back and relax with their families after experiencing the horrors of the jungle.

