Natascha McElhone leads the cast in the brand new period drama Hotel Portofino on BritBox UK.

The six-part series follows a British family who move to Italy for a fresh start.

Once there, they open a lavish hotel for travellers on the Italian Riviera.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Hotel Portofino.

Natascha McElhone as Bella Ainsworth (Credit: BritBox)

Hotel Portofino cast – Natascha McElhone is Bella Ainsworth

Natascha McElhone stars as Bella Ainsworth in the classic whodunit mystery.

She is one of the characters hoping to find peace and quiet in post-WWI 1920s Italy.

Bella leaves Britain to set up a hotel in Italy with her husband Cecil.

But it’s not all plain sailing for the pair – far from it, in fact.

Surrey-born actress Natascha is known for her work across TV, film and theatre.

Natascha, 52, has found huge success in the States and starred in films including The Truman Show, The Devil’s Own, Ronin, and Solaris.

On television, she starred in Californication from 2007 to 2014.

She went on to portray the First Lady Alex Kirkman in the political drama Designated Survivor.

Most recently, she played Laz Ingram in The First.

Mark Umbers plays Cecil Ainsworth in Hotel Portofino (Credit: BritBox)

Hotel Portofino cast – who plays Cecil Ainsworth?

Mark Umbers plays Bella’s rich, aristocratic husband Cecil Ainsworth in Hotel Portofino.

Cecil is obsessed with arranging a marriage for their son Lucian.

Like his co-star Natascha, actor Mark has enjoyed success in theatre, film and TV.

Mark, 48, was cast opposite Scarlett Johansson in A Good Woman in 2004.

He’s also appeared in films including King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Dolittle, and Cassandra’s Dream.

On TV, he played Nick Lucas in Home Fires, Calgary in Agatha Christie: Ordeal by Innocence, and Dan Tate in Mistresses.

Recently, he’s also popped up in Granchester, Brave New World, Father Brown, and Collateral.

Anna Chancellor as Lady Latchmere in Hotel Portofino (Credit: BritBox)

Hotel Portofino cast – Anna Chancellor portrays Lady Latchmere

Meanwhile, Anna Chancellor plays the hotel’s most famous guest, Lady Latchmere (but also the most trouble).

Anna famously played Duckface in Four Wedding and a Funeral, and for that we will always love her.

Richmond-born Anna, 56, has been on our TV screens since 1989, and has appeared in dozens of TV shows and films.

She’s perhaps most famous for her role as Miss Bingley in Pride and Prejudice, Juliet Shaw in Spooks, and Lix Storm in The Hour.

Anna has also starred in Kavanagh QC, The Vice, Fortysomething, and Hidden.

In 2016, she starred as Phyllis Brennan in ED! favourite Shetland.

Most recently, she’s starred in The Watch, Pennyworth, and Come Away.

She plays Melanie Aickman in the excellent divorce drama The Split, a role she’ll resume in the upcoming series three.

Other key cast includes Doctor Foster actor Adam James as Jack Turner (Credit: BritBox)

Adam James plays Jack Turner in Hotel Portofino

Adam James plays the character of Jack Turner in the BritBox drama.

Viewers will know actor Adam well from his roles in some of TV’s most successful dramas of the past few years.

Just last year, he played Prentice in Vigil, and before that he reprised the character of Neil Baker in Life.

Of course, Doctor Foster fans will know he first played Neil in the Suranne Jones drama from 2015 to 2017.

Recently, Adam has played Julian in I May Destroy You, John Bellasis in Belgravia, and Adam McKay in Deep State.

The actor has also appeared in the films The Kill Team, Johnny English Strikes Again, and Hunter Killer.

Casualty fans might recognise him from his role of Pete Guildford in 2005.

Hotel Portofino cast: Lily Frazer stars as Claudine (Credit: BritBox)

Lily Frazer stars as Claudine Pascal

Lily Frazer stars as bombshell hotel resident Claudine Pascal.

The actress is perhaps best known for playing Tash in Cuckoo, and Jess in Ladhood.

Lily has also appeared as Lisa the Mechanic in the film The Gentlemen, and Carol in the terrifying horror St Maud.

She even popped up in two episodes of Motherland as Rose in 2019.

Hotel Portofino cast: Abbie Armstrong plays Melissa (Credit: BritBox)

Hotel Portofino cast: Imogen King plays Melissa De Vere

Imogen King stars as Melissa in Hotel Portofino on BritBox.

The Bay fans will definitely recognise actress Imogen for her role as Abbie Armstrong.

Abbie was DS Lisa Armstrong’s daughter in the hit crime drama.

Actress Imogen has also played Rayna in Clique, various roles in Doctors, and Ruby in Moving On.

She also briefly appeared in the award-winning film The Darkest Hour.

Elizabeth Carling portrays Betty Scanlon

Actress Elizabeth Carling plays Betty Scanlon in Hotel Portofino.

Also known as Liz, she is known for a multitude of roles over the past three decades.

She made her name playing the likes of Laura Marsh in Boon, Wendy in Crocodile Shoes II, and Linda Pond in Barbara.

Casualty fans will know her as Selena Donovan, a role she played from 2003 to 2007.

Hotel Portofino cast: Louis Healy as Billy Scanlon (Credit: BritBox)

Louis Healy stars as Billy Scanlon

Louis Healy portrays Billy Scanlon in the lavish period drama.

He’s famous for being the son of Denise Welch and Tim Healy, and has been acting since he was a kid.

From 2019 to 2020, he played Danny Harrington in Emmerdale.

He’s also played Ozzie in Dun Breedin’, and Jayden in Moving On.

Oliver Dench – yes, it’s Judi’s nephew! – as Lucian Ainsworth in Hotel Portofino (Credit: BritBox)

Oliver Dench plays Lucian Ainsworth

Oliver Dench portrays Bella’s wounded son Lucian Ainsworth in the cast of Hotel Portofino.

If you’re wondering whether there’s a link to Judi Dench, there is!

Oliver is Judi’s nephew.

Although Oliver is a relative newcomer compared to his auntie, he is making a name for himself in his own right.

He’s played Will Palmerston in the 2016 TV series Ride, Sam Warner in The Athena, Anthony in Noughts + Crosses, and Xander Duvall in Pandora.

Oliver recently popped up in likeable crime drama Whitstable Pearl as Max Azarov.

Claude Scott-Mitchell as Rose Drummond-Ward (Credit: BritBox)

Hotel Portofino cast – who else stars in BritBox drama series?

Elsewhere, newcomer Olivia Morris plays Bella’s widowed daughter Alice Mays-Smith.

Brassic actress Claude Scott-Mitchell is Rose Drummond-Ward.

Gomorrah actor Pasquale Esposito portrays dodgy Signor Danioni, and Doctors’ Bethan Cullinane stars as Lizzie Wingfield.

Meanwhile, Italian actress Daniele Pecci stars as Count Carlo Albani, and Marco Polo’s Lorenzo Richelmy plays Roberto Albani.

Louisa Binder stars in her first TV role as Constance March, as does Carolina Gonnelli as Paola.

Spotless’ Lucy Akhurst plays Julia Drummond-Ward, Apple Tree Yard’s Assad Zamam is Anish Sengupta, and Italian Rocco Fasano stars as Gianluca

Hotel Portofino will become available from Thursday January 27 2022 on BritBox.

Will you be tuning in to Hotel Portofino on BritBox? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.