Hospital on BBC Two: Viewers demand lockdown continues after watching 'terrifying' documentary

BBC viewers are calling for the UK's lockdown to continue in full after watching the "terrifying" coronavirus special of documentary series Hospital.

Part two of the programme aired last night (Tuesday, May 12). And those who watched it expressed their fears the government has eased Britain's social-distancing rules too early.

Viewers who saw the Hospital special called for the lockdown to continue (Credit: BBC)

Hospital Special: Fighting COVID-19 was filmed at London's Royal Free Hospital and featured doctors and nurses working tirelessly to treat patients with the deadly bug.

Calls for the lockdown to continue

Reacting to the programme on Twitter, one viewer said: "If you think ending lockdown is a good idea and you haven't already, watch these episodes of Hospital on BBC iPlayer. You'll think again."

It featured heartbreaking stories of COVID-19 patients and medical staff battling to save them (Credit: BBC)

Another said: "Caught up on #Hospital this eve, on BBC. Very emotive and shows the damage COVID-19 does. Not just to patients but to the #NHSstaff, the families, and the pressure they are all put under.

"If you haven't watched it, watch it. The lockdown restrictions shouldn't have been eased off."

Why anyone would want to ease lockdown is beyond me!

A third wrote: "Everyone should be made to watch BBC #hospital COVID-19 episode. Eye opening and heartbreaking. Why anyone would want to ease lockdown is BEYOND me! #BBCHospital."

"Just watched #hospital on the BBC. It's terrifying," said a fourth. "But my goodness, these staff are working so hard and in some cases achieving miracles. Our absolute heros. #NHSheroes #Covid19UK #coronavirusuk."

If you think ending lockdown is a good idea and you haven't already, watch these episodes of Hospital on BBC iPlayer. You'll think againhttps://t.co/eAHHFtJT84#hospital #COVIDー19 #LockdownEnd — Martin Card (@martincard) May 13, 2020

Caught up on #Hospital this eve, on BBC. Very emotive and shows the damage covid-19 does, not just to patients but to the #NHSstaff, the families, and the pressure they are all put under. If you haven't watched it, watch it. The lockdown restrictions shouldn't have been eased off — K (@chic77geek) May 12, 2020

Everyone should be made to watch BBC #hospital COVID-19 episode. Eye opening & heart breaking. Why anyone would want to ease lockdown is BEYOND me!! #BBCHospital — Kate Townsend (@ktownsend24) May 12, 2020

Just watched #hospital on the BBC. It’s terrifying. But my goodness these staff are working so hard and in some cases achieving miracles. Our absolute heros. #NHSheroes #Covid19UK #coronavirusuk — Vicky Nunes (@VickyNunes) May 12, 2020

Others thought it an especially important watch for Brits who are flouting - or thinking of flouting - the lockdown rules.

"Just watched BBC #hospital programme," one viewer tweeted. "All the idiots who have been flouting the lockdown rules should be made to sit down and watch it. Perhaps they would then think twice about breaking the rules."

Essential viewing during the pandemic

Someone else said: "Anyone breaking lockdown rules should be made to watch @bbc #hospital on a loop until they get the seriousness of #COVID-19."

"If you're not taking lockdown seriously yet, put the BBC on and watch #hospital!" insisted another.

Just watched BBC #hospital programme. All the idiots who have been flaunting the lockdown rules should be made to sit down and watch it. Perhaps they would then think twice about breaking the rules — Paul cooke (@Paulco6) May 12, 2020

Anyone breaking lockdown rules should be made to watch @bbc #hospital on a loop until they get the seriousness of #COVIDー19 — Chris McFarlane (@KRISMCF) May 12, 2020

If you’re not taking lockdown seriously yet put the BBC on and watch #hospital ! — Charlie (@Charlielrb) May 12, 2020

Viewers had similar thoughts for Channel 4's NHS Heroes: Fighting to Save Our Lives, which aired last week (Wednesday, May 6).

Some felt that programme should be made compulsory viewing during the pandemic, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives since it arrived in the UK earlier this year.

Since it aired, the government has eased the lockdown somewhat. In addition to encouraging people to go to work if they are unable to work from home, ministers have also tweaked the rules on going outdoors.

Brits are now able to spend an unlimited amount of time exercising outside and even go on day trips. But they must continue to remain at least two metres apart from those living in other households.

