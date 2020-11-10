Hospital: Boy Zack has viewers in tears as he reveals fears mum Judy will die during operation

Hospital viewers wept for a boy who broke down as he revealed fears his poorly mum would die on the operating table.

The BBC documentary series, which returned to screens last night (Monday, November 9), looks at the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on patients and staff at the Royal Free London.

It featured Judy, who was facing delays on an essential bowel cancer operation.

In the first episode of Hospital, Judy had bowel cancer and needed surgery (Credit: BBC)

What happened on BBC series Hospital?

Thankfully, the hospital eventually managed to schedule her surgery.

At home, Judy’s 14-year-old son Zack revealed his anxieties about his mum’s condition.

The boy grew tearful as he spoke about fearing his mum would die in the middle of her operation.

Hospital viewers wept for 14-year-old boy Zack, who cried as he spoke about his fears (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Scientists suggest summer get togethers could replace Christmas meet-ups

He said on the programme: “It feels like part of your life is missing. I’ve got anxiety, so I really worry if I’m not prepared for whatever.”

Zack added, voice welling with emotion: “I worry that she won’t get better, she’ll die on the operating table and stuff.”

The moving scene had viewers at home in tears.

Zack feared his mum Judy could die on the operating table (Credit: BBC)

What did Hospital viewers about the boy?

On Twitter, one viewer wrote: “Oh Zack, you gorgeous boy. Bless his heart #Hospital.”

Another replied: “I’m in tears.”

A third tweeted with a crying emoji: “So sad, poor boy #hospital.”

That lovely little boy… my eyes are filled with tears.

Someone else said: “God, that poor little boy on #Hospital. The devastating impact this pandemic has had on non-COVID patients is truly devastating and one would hope avoidable in the future.”

“That poor little boy Zack,” said a fifth. “As the mother of a 12-year-old boy, that broke my heart #hospital.”

A sixth wrote: “#hospital that lovely little boy… my eyes are filled with tears. So wonderful to see the #NHS getting back on the so-needed operations… just hope people know GPs are open for your health needs #dontdelay.”

I’m in tears — ❀ ℙ𝕒𝕦𝕝𝕒 ℂ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕥 ❀ 👏🏻🧼👍🏻 (@PaulaMCroft) November 9, 2020

So sad poor boy 😢 #hospital — Charlotte picton (@PictonCharlotte) November 9, 2020

God that poor little boy on #Hospital. The devastating impact this pandemic has had on non COVID patients is truly devastating and one would hope avoidable in the future. — Derek Hills (@GratiaetIacomus) November 9, 2020

That poor little boy Zack, as the mother of a 12 year old boy that broke my heart #hospital — Kerry (@Sconein60Secons) November 9, 2020

Judy ‘doing well’ after surgery

At the end of the episode, an on-screen message revealed that Judy was doing well after her surgery.

Read more: Piers Morgan slammed as a hypocrite as he moans the streets are ‘packed’ despite second lockdown

It informed viewers: “Judy is recovering well and is preparing for chemotherapy. She’s now able to do more with Zack.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.