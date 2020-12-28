Home Alone: Sinister theory that Kevin’s dad left his son on purpose spooks fans!

Cult Christmas movie Home Alone celebrates its 30th birthday this year and there’s one hell of a theory about Kevin’s dad.

The film was released in 1990 and made child star Macaulay Culkin a household name around the world.

But now fans think they’ve solved a mystery that has lain unsolved for years.

Fans think they’ve solved a riddle (Credit: YouTube)

What is Home Alone all about?

The film tells the story of the McCallister family, and their eight-year-old son Kevin.

The family is planning to spend Christmas in France, but the night before Kevin fights with his siblings.

As punishment, he’s banished to the attic for the night.

The next day his parents board the flight and arrive in Paris.

However, it’s only then that they realise that they’ve left their son behind.

And while left alone, Kevin has to repel a pair of bumbling burglars.

Could the theory be right? (Credit: YouTube)

What have Home Alone fans spotted?

For three decades fans have raged at Pete and Kate McCallister’s poor parenting skills.

And now some have spotted something in the film that suggests they left poor Kevin on his own on purpose.

Reddit users have posted the theory that dad Peter intentionally binned Kevin’s plane ticket in one blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene.

As he throws away soggy napkins away, the camera lingers on the bin.

It’s then that some fans claim to have spotted the ticket peeking out from the rubbish in the bottom of the bin.

Did Kevin’s dad Peter throw away the ticket? (Credit: YouTube)

What did fans say about the theory?

One fan said on Reddit: “Let’s dispel with this fiction that Mr McCallister doesn’t know what he’s doing. He knows exactly what he’s doing.”

Another wrote: “He hired those two robbers to rob his house without telling them Kevin would be there, with the plan being that they would panic and kill Kevin (which seems to be what they tried to do by the end).”

