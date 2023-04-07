Hollyoaks star Tylan Grant undergoes transition surgery as he shares heartfelt plea

Hollyoaks star Tylan Grant has spoken about the “euphoria” he feels after undergoing transition surgery. The actor, who is currently playing Brooke Hathaway in Hollyoaks, shared a photo from his hospital bed.

He thanked friends and fans in an emotional caption on Instagram: “There’s so much that I could say pertaining to the ubiquitous love and appreciation I feel towards everyone who has supported me on this ongoing journey and the joy I’m experiencing right now, but I’m not sure words can do justice to my feelings, so I’ll just drop these pics instead.

“To my trans family – euphoria and liberation is our birthright. Please never give up on it, our happiness is worth it!”

Support for Tylan, 21, poured in from fans and fellow actors alike. Hollyoaks star Ashling O’Shea, who plays Nadia Valli, said: “So happy for you.”

Lily Best, aka Lizzie Chen-Williams on the Channel 4 show, added: “So so happy for you. You did it!”

Tylan’s mum Carrie is one ‘proud mama’

Meanwhile Tylan’s mum, Fame Academy coach Carrie Grant, was quick to share her support. She said: “You are a light, you are brave and strong and I champion you my son. #ProudMama.”

Carrie and Tylan are both patrons of the youth mental health charity Beyond and Tylan was voted Celebrity of the Year at the 2019 National Diversity Awards.

He changed his name from Talia to Tylan in 2021, having come out as non-binary in 2020. Tylan’s pronouns are now he/him.

