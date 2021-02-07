AJ Pritchard and brother Curtis have joined Hollyoaks in their first on-screen acting role.

The pair will play twin brothers in the show and will appear on screen in the coming weeks.

According to reports, former Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ, 26, has already filmed his first scenes.

Curtis and AJ Pritchard have joined Hollyoaks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

AJ and Curtis Pritchard join Hollyoaks

Meanwhile, Love Island star Curtis, 24, will film his in the next few days.

The brothers’ characters will apparently be involved in the opening of a dance school opened by newbie Trish Minniver – who is played by Denise Welch.

AJ said: “I can’t believe we will be featuring on Hollyoaks, we have grown up with the show on TV and it’s always been one of our favourite serial dramas.

The pair will reportedly play twin brothers in the show (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Curtis say?

“Our characters are fantastic, and we can’t wait for everyone to see how we bring them to life.”

Meanwhile, Curtis added: “I am so excited to be working with my brother AJ on a show we grew up watching!

Our characters are fantastic, and we can’t wait for everyone to see how we bring them to life.

“I am also excited to continue our journey together with Channel 4 and E4.”

A source also told The Sun: “It’s an unlikely move by the brothers but they’re up for trying new things.

AJ appeared on I’m A Celebrity at the end of last year (Credit: ITV)

“It was an idea mooted a little while ago and both parties seemed keen, so they’ve made it happen.

“AJ and Curtis are thick as thieves, and look identical, so playing a pair of twin brothers will be no issue at all. They hope it’ll show a different side of them to one viewers of Strictly and Love Island have seen already.”

It comes after AJ quit BBC’s Strictly last year, saying at the time he wanted to explore other opportunities.

He said: “After four years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has decided the time is right to leave the show and follow his dreams.

Curtis found fame on Love Island (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

“To explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis.”

He added: “He is excited for you all the join him on the next chapter of his journey.”

He also starred in the 2020 version of I’m A Celebrity, which was filmed in Wales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Curtis found fame on Love Island in 2019 before landing jobs on The Greatest Dancer and Celebs Go Dating.

