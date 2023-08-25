Holly Willoughby’s forgotten TV acting debut as she makes Midsomer Murders cameo

Star of This Morning Holly Willoughby makes a cameo appearance in tonight’s (August 27) episode of Midsomer Murders. But it’s not her first taste of acting.

Holly stated on Instagram on Thursday (August 24) that her Midsomer Murders role was a “dream come true”. She filmed her scenes for her episode over two years ago in 2021.

Dubbed as her “debut”, this isn’t the only time Holly has featured in a hit drama.

Holly appeared in tonight’s Midsomer Murders episode (Credit: ITV)

Holly originally landed herself a different “dream role”

With so much talk surrounding Holly’s supposed new acting career, people can’t help but call out that this isn’t her first-ever acting job.

“Why do they keep calling #MidsomerMurders Holly’s “acting debut”? Does no one remember Miss Marple 2010? #GoodyCarne #ThisMorning,” one user tweeted. “It’s not Holly‘s acting debut on Midsomer Murders, as you can see she was in an episode of Miss Marple. The Pale Horse,” another person shared.

Holly secured herself the role of Goody Carne in 2010 as a birthday present as she is such an avid fan of Agatha Christie. The film, The Pale Horse, also starred other famous faces including Nicholas Parsons, Holly Valance, Nigel Planer, and Sarah Alexander.

“It’s been a lifelong ambition for me to appear in one of the Marple films as I’ve been a fan for years,” she said. “I had an amazing time and felt very welcomed by everyone on set, especially Julia McKenzie, who kindly lent me her hand warmers on our cold night shoot. I’m so grateful to everyone who made this possible for me.”

Holly appeared in a Miss Marple movie in 2010 (Credit: YouTube)

Holly’s first-ever acting role

Before Midsomer Murders and even before The Pale Horse, Holly played the part of Zoe in S Club 7’s one-off television special, Artistic Differences.

According to IMDb, this is her official acting debut. In the TV film, Holly portrayed a pedicurist who was the first-ever girlfriend of Paul Cattermole and “taught him how to kiss”.

Paul tragically died earlier this year from heart failure at age 46.

