Holly Willoughby under fire over Remembrance Day blunder on This Morning today

This Morning viewers have blasted host Holly Willoughby today (November 11) after she made a Remembrance Day blunder.

At the start of today’s show, Holly, 40, was chatting to chef Joseph Denison Carey about his moustache that he’s growing in aid of men’s health charity Movember.

And it was while asking the This Morning regular how his ‘tash growing was going that she made the gaffe.

Phil and Holly wear poppies on ITV’s This Morning today. (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly say on This Morning today?

During the chat with Joseph, Holly admitted that she didn’t actually know what date it was today.

She asked Joseph how his facial hair was coming on and admitted: “I don’t even know the date today.”

Read more: This Morning viewers criticise segment featuring £20,000 advent calendar: ‘What’s the point?’

And viewers quickly picked up on the fact that she should have done… Especially as she was sitting there wearing a poppy.

How did This Morning viewers react?

Twitter fans were, of course, quick to call her out over the error.

One user said: “#thismorning Holly not knowing it’s the 11th, Remembrance Day.”

Another wrote: “Holly’s wearing a poppy but doesn’t know it’s Remembrance Day today, #thismorning.”

Read more: This Morning: Vanessa Feltz mocked over dress choice

A third said: “So, clearly #thismorning are wearing poppies because they’ve been told to as they’re doing nothing for #RemembranceDay but instead banging on about #Christmas2021.”

Another added: “Holly doesn’t know what date it is.”

One also called Holly “dopey” as they called out her error.

It’s the second year in a row This Morning has been called out for an error on Armistice Day.

Last year viewers vented their fury after someone appeared to interrupt the two-minute silence as the show cut live to Remembrance services across the country.

Holly has a family connection to This Morning chef Joseph Denison Carey (Credit: ITV)

How does Holly know chef Joseph?

It was revealed last month that mum-of-three Holly has a family connection to Joseph, 23.

Her TV producer, hubby Dan Baldwin is, in fact, his godfather.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Holly.

She’s been promoting her tell-all book, Reflections.

The book, which topped the Sunday Times Best list last week, talks about body image, burnout and her and her life in the public eye.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.