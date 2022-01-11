Holly Willoughby under fire from This Morning fans over ‘awkward’ comment to Strictly’s Rose Ayling-Ellis

Holly Willoughby baffled This Morning viewers today (January 11), as she sat down with Strictly winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

The pair appeared on the ITV programme for their first television appearance since being crowned champions.

But it was a comment from Holly that really caught the attention of fans.

Holly Willoughby spoke to Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby on This Morning

During the appearance, Rose and Giovanni opened up on their journey on the BBC One show.

Speaking about winning the series, the EastEnders star shared: “I was speechless. Before it actually happens you imagine what you would say and feel like, but when it actually happened I didn’t know what to say.

“I was speechless, I couldn’t even breathe.”

Meanwhile, Giovanni revealed that he has given his Glitterball trophy to his mum and dad in Italy.

The dancer shared: “My mum and dad are massive fans, so it was the right thing to do to bring it to them. I gave it to them.”

But it isn’t the end of the road for the pair, who are set to perform on the show’s upcoming live tour.

Rose and Giovanni are set to perform on the Strictly tour (Credit: ITV)

Rose and Giovanni will take to the stage again to dance their Couple’s Choice routine.

The touching routine features a silent segment, which highlights what life is like for the deaf community.

Speaking about the routine, Rose joked that she hoped nobody was eating crisps when they take to the stage.

What did Holly say to Rose?

Holly then went on to remark that you wouldn’t be able “to hear a pin drop” during the moment.

However, her comment didn’t sit well with some viewers.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “I can’t believe Holly just told Rose ‘you won’t hear a pin drop’ how insensitive @hollywills.”

Another added: “Well that was awkward Holly, telling Rose she won’t be able to hear a pin drop in the audience.”

A third shared: “Holly asking if she could hear a pin drop.. a bit crass and rude. #ThisMorning.”

A fourth posted: “Stupid comment Holly, you won’t hear a pin drop #ThisMorning.”

A fifth commented: “Holly is making a right balls of this interview #ThisMorning.”

In addition, a sixth said: “That isn’t a nice thing to say at all Holly #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile, others paid little attention to Holly’s remark.

Commenting on Rose and Giovanni’s appearance, one said: “#ThisMorning Love Rose and Gio! Gorgeous pair.”

A second added: “Rose is beautiful. Such an inspiration #ThisMorning.”

Another tweeted: “Rose is an absolute treat. A lovely and inspirational girl. #ThisMorning.”

